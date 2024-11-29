We’ve all been there: tired, irritable, and run-down, desperately needing a refresh. One of the simplest ways to bounce back from fatigue is balneotherapy—healing through a soothing bath. A bath can ease muscle tightness, relieve stress, and improve sleep, among other benefits. While plain warm water works wonders on its own, adding bath salts and essential oils can elevate your experience. With KRAACH CRYSTAL BATH SALT, the healing benefits are enhanced even further with the addition of gemstone powder.

Immersed in Opulence

KRAACH has been in the gemstone and jewelry business for many years. After discovering the concept of crystal healing, the company decided to explore the magical power of semi-precious stones. Wanting to harness these powers for everyday life, KRAACH focused on the rejuvenating ritual of bathing. The result is their premium bath salts, a true boon to bath time.

Since ancient times, gemstones have been believed to possess special powers beyond their beauty. Garnet was worn for safe travel, and carnelian was used to ward off nightmares. Gemstones are thought to absorb negative energy and amplify positive energy, each with unique benefits. For example, amethyst is believed to offer protection, while citrine provides cleansing and regeneration.

The company’s guiding concept behind its salt blends is to “cleanse yourself with salt and feel the special power of the protective gemstones.” These blends combine the gemstones’ potential for purification, activation, and healing with Himalayan salt’s ability to cleanse the mind and body. They also include the relaxing fragrance of essential oils. Each bath salt formulation contains 100% Himalayan salt, carefully selected natural oils, and 10 carats of one of three varieties of gemstone powder: amethyst, amber, or rose quartz.

The Benefits of Blissful Bathing

Enjoy the restorative effects of a full immersion soak or a soothing footbath on days when you feel mentally, physically, or emotionally drained. Using the luxurious KRAACH CRYSTAL BATH SALT transforms your bathroom into a personal sanctuary. Let your troubles evaporate into the fragrant steam as your soul finds solace in nature’s therapeutic gifts, and your body releases tension and stress.

Wrapped in warmth, with the aroma of essential oils creating a serene atmosphere, and the healing powers of gemstones restoring your inner peace, you will find your mood revived. This allows you to power through the rest of your day and wake up the next morning feeling positive and refreshed. With KRAACH, a revitalizing reset is just a gemstone-infused bath away.

KRAACH CRYSTAL BATH SALT by KRAACH (QUARTER SOCIETY LLC.)

https://kraach.com