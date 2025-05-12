Located in the heart of Roppongi, one of Tokyo’s best known nightlife districts, New Lex Tokyo is more than just a trendy destination for the city’s fashionable crowd and discerning travelers. It continues a storied legacy, reviving the spirit of Lexington Queen — a historic icon of Tokyo’s nightlife scene.

Once a favored haunt for international celebrities and artists, Lexington Queen became a symbol of Tokyo’s vibrant nightlife scene during the 1980s. Its guests included Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford and Freddie Mercury. Now, New Lex Tokyo honors that rich history while reimagining the experience for a new generation, blending timeless glamour with modern sophistication.

The Ultimate Party Experience

Already, New Lex Tokyo has quietly become a focal point of Roppongi’s nightlife for those in the know, seamlessly merging the iconic legacy of the past with a sleek, contemporary design. In its pre-opening phase, the venue quickly started generating buzz, hosting events frequented by Tokyo’s high-profile residents, international celebrities and tastemakers from around the world. The venue is set to have its full grand opening at the end of May, welcoming in a new generation of visitors.

The club’s polished concrete interiors, accentuated by subtle lighting and a state-of-the-art sound system, set the tone for an unforgettable night. Guests can expect world-class entertainment with international DJs and local talent, delivering a mix of music that spans deep house, techno and more.

True to its legacy, New Lex Tokyo’s exclusive offerings are unrivaled, with five VIP seating areas and two royal booths, as well as a glass-enclosed VVIP room for those seeking the ultimate in privacy and luxury. The sophisticated design of these spaces allows for unobstructed views of the dance floor, ensuring an immersive and intimate experience.

The bar menu boasts over 50 drink options, including draft beer, signature cocktails and a selection of champagnes.

A New Chapter in Tokyo’s Nightlife

New Lex Tokyo is poised to reclaim its position at the heart of the city’s nightlife. The venue continues to attract a cosmopolitan crowd with its prime location, electric atmosphere and stylish patrons. Whether you want to relive the glamor of the past or experience it for the first time, New Lex Tokyo offers an atmosphere that transcends nostalgia — it bottles the electricity of its predecessor, making it the perfect destination for those who demand excellence and exclusivity.

More Info

New Lex Tokyo

Roppongi 6 Chome−1−3, Minato-city, Tokyo 106-0032