A luxury lifestyle hotel inspired by New York’s art and fashion scene, Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo is a stylish oasis in the heart of the bustling Nishi-Shinjuku skyscraper district, renowned for its stylish design and its innovative food and drink offerings. On October 2, the popular boutique hotel will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a glamorous party at Bowery, a spectacular event space that boasts dazzling skyline views of Tokyo.

What To Expect at the Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo Fifth Anniversary Event

The party on October 2 will be both glamorous and playful. Guests can expect a burlesque performance, a casino setup and a DJ to keep the dance floor busy. At one point during the evening, the music will pause for the premiere of the hotel’s new brand video, produced by a leading creative team.

Guests will be able to sample delicious food and drink throughout the evening, with Chef Jake Geragos — the owner of and head chef at the famed Dirty Taco at New York’s Grand Central Terminal — hosting a live taco station alongside a luxurious anniversary buffet and cocktail menu from the Kimpton culinary team.

Bowery, a multifaceted space on the 14th floor of the hotel, will serve as the setting for the extravaganza. It features a bronze metal inlay reminiscent of the rolling hills of Japan, a dazzling bubble chandelier with rose-tinted glass and large windows that provide breathtaking views of Tokyo’s cityscape. Guests are being asked to dress in fashionable and elegant attire for what should be a memorable evening full of top-class entertainment and exquisite dishes.

Advance ticket reservations are required; for more information, click here.

Bonus Event: A Special Tacos and Cocktail Pairing Night

Before the anniversary party, 86 — the hotel’s stylish rooftop penthouse bar, which is known for its artsy and sexy beverages inspired by the American Prohibition era — will host a special tacos and cocktail pairing night. Set to take place on September 27, this special gourmet event brings together two renowned chefs from opposite sides of the Pacific Ocean: Dirty Taco’s Jake Geragos and Shinsuke Nakajima, the head of operations chef at Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo.

Geragos, a US-born chef with roots in Lebanon, Syria and Armenia, cultivated a multicultural palate through traditional recipes passed down from his ancestors and honed his skills at Michelin-starred restaurants in New York and LA. He opened Dirty Taco in 2021 and quickly won praise from food enthusiasts and critics with his TacOmakse menu, a chef-curated, multi-course tasting experience featuring a carefully curated selection of tacos. For the tasting, Geragos will be collaborating with Nakajima, a vastly experienced and highly-regarded Japanese chef who supervises and directs the cuisine at Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo.

Together, they are presenting a vibrant menu featuring six innovative tacos paired with four crafted cocktails. Blending the rich flavors of New York street food with first-class seasonal ingredients from Japan, it is a mouth-watering selection. The Daisen chicken taco — characterized by its fine, tender meat and juicy, rich flavor, topped with baked ricotta cheese — sounds particularly appetizing. A dessert taco, with Mont Blanc, vanilla mousse and crushed hazelnuts and almonds, will finish the meal.

About Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo

A cultural hub where food, art and entertainment interact, Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo first opened its doors on October 2, 2020. It’s a stylish hotel that blends traditional Japanese design with modern Manhattan chic. One of its most impressive features is an art exhibit space known as The Gallery that can be used for events and fashion shows. There’s also a concept store with displayed art for guests and visitors.

The hotel boasts 142 guest rooms that mix Japanese artisanal woodwork with modern materials. For those traveling with a furry friend, pets are allowed — one per guest — in some of the rooms. They are also welcome at Kimpton’s dining and drinking establishments, including The Jones Café & Bar on the first floor, a trendy spot with a laid-back atmosphere that takes its inspiration from Lower Manhattan.

There’s also District on the second floor, where guests can enjoy dynamic grill creations, and the aforementioned rooftop bar, 86, which is named after the code used at the legendary speakeasy Chumley’s to warn customers of impending police raids during the Prohibition era.

More Info

To get your ticket for Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo’s 5th Anniversary Event, click here.

To make a reservation for the tacos and cocktail pairing night, click here.

(Scroll down for English information on both links.)