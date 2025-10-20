Tokyo’s neighborhoods are often defined by their specialties. Bookworms head to Jimbocho to wander rows of secondhand bookshops. Musicians frequent Ochanomizu, where instrument stores line the streets. And tucked in alongside them, in Kanda, another niche thrives: ski and snowboard gear.

This small but concentrated area, known as the Kanda Sports Goods District, has become a must-shop spot for winter sports enthusiasts looking for everything from skis and snowboards to outerwear and accessories. With dozens of stores clustered together, Kanda makes it easy to compare options, get expert advice and find deals — all without leaving central Tokyo. For anyone planning a trip to the snowy mountains of Nagano, Niigata or even Hokkaido, it’s the perfect first stop.

A Neighborhood Built on Sports

Kanda’s reputation as a sports town is long-standing, with roots reaching back to the 1950s. It was during this decade that Kanda experienced a surge in sporting equipment shops, which were established to support the area’s growing student population. This growth, coinciding with a spike in the popularity of skiing, turned the area into a destination for accessible and affordable winter sports gear for students. Now, the stretch of Yasukuni-dori Avenue between Surugadai-shita and Kanda-Ogawamachi is lined with sporting goods stores that cover a wide range of activities, from winter sports like skiing and snowboarding to all-season pursuits like skateboarding and mountaineering.

Easily reached from Kanda or Ochanomizu stations, the neighborhood is alive with shoppers year-round. Autumn, in particular, sees lively crowds, thanks to the Kanda Sports Festival, held annually in late October, and the popular Kanda Curry Grand Prix.

The Best Ski Stores To Visit

With so many shops to choose from, it might feel daunting to decide which one suits your needs the best. That’s where we come in: What follows are introductions to three stores that stand out for their heritage, specialties and service.

Kandahar Main Store: For Serious Racers

Kandahar is the district’s go-to for competitive skiers. Specializing in racing skis, the store carries a comprehensive lineup of gear designed for speed and precision, as well as equipment for backcountry and freeride skiing. Its attentive and knowledgeable staff are also there to help every skier find equipment that matches their style and performance goals. For athletes or enthusiasts serious about improving their times on the slopes, Kandahar is the place to start.

Kandahar Main Store

1-4-16 Kanda-Jimbocho, Chiyoda city

Ishii Sports Kandahonkan: For Every Skier

Ishii Sports is the most versatile of Kanda’s ski shops, welcoming everyone from first-time skiers to seasoned veterans. Beginners can find entry-level gear and practical advice to get started, while advanced skiers can access high-performance equipment and technical wear, as well as backcountry and powder skiing equipment. The store covers two floors: In summer, the first floor focuses on climbing gear, while the second highlights ski equipment; come winter, both floors transform into a skier’s haven, stocked with skis, boots, avalanche gear, outerwear and other accessories.

The affiliated Ishii Sports Kandacompekan further raises the bar by specializing in top-level racing and performance gear. It’s the kind of store where you can shop for your very first skis and later return when you’re ready to upgrade.

Ishii Sports Kandahonkan

3-10 Kanda-Ogawamachi, Chiyoda city



Ishii Sports Kandacompekan

1-6-1 Kanda-Jimbocho, Chiyoda city

Oiwa Sports: The Boot Experts

For many skiers, boots can make or break the experience. Oiwa Sports has built its reputation on boot customization, tailoring each pair to the customer’s feet before handing them over. For first-time buyers and seasoned skiers alike, Oiwa’s meticulous approach adds long-term value to every purchase. Custom fittings require advance reservations, which can be easily arranged via Line or by phone.

Oiwa Sports

2-2 Kanda-Ogawamachi, Chiyoda city

Why Choose Kanda for Ski Gear

Shopping for ski gear at resorts is often expensive, with a limited selection on offer. Kanda offers an alternative: dozens of stores within walking distance, each with its own specialty, often at more competitive prices. Staff are knowledgeable — many are skiers themselves — and are happy to share advice on both equipment and trips.

The compact size of the district means you can visit multiple stores in a single afternoon, making it easy to compare prices and brands. And when you’re done shopping, Jimbocho’s bookshops and cafes are just around the corner — a perfect retreat for winding down the day.

Whether you’re a beginner buying your first set of equipment, a casual skier looking for a bargain or a powder hound seeking specialist gear, Kanda has a store that fits. This winter, skip the resort markups and start your adventure in Chiyoda’s hidden hub for snow sports.



More Info

Kanda Sports Festival

In the market for gear at great prices? Visit the Kanda Sports Goods District on October 25 and 26, 2025, for stellar deals, interesting events and more sports-related fun.