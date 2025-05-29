Imagine waking up to wafts of the gentle sea breeze, then looking out the window to find yourself completely surrounded by azure waters. This is what it is to stay at Hyatt Regency Seragaki Island, Okinawa, a one-of-a-kind destination where traditional Okinawan culture and stunning nature meet wellness, culinary excellence and deep relaxation — all surrounded by the endless blues of the East China Sea.

An Island Unto Itself

Hyatt Regency Seragaki Island, Okinawa stands apart — quite literally — as an entire island resort within the boundaries of Okinawa Kaigan Quasi-National Park. Since it’s situated in an area that’s protected under Japan’s Natural Parks Law, this exclusive destination offers a rare privilege: experiencing pristine natural scenery while enjoying world-class hospitality.

Connected to the mainland by a short bridge, the resort creates a distinct sense of escape while remaining accessible. What makes this hotel truly exceptional is its 360-degree ocean views, providing guests with an immersive maritime experience rarely found even among seaside resorts.

A Different Kind of Wellness Destination

Okinawa holds the distinction of being Japan’s only Blue Zone — one of just five regions worldwide where people routinely live beyond 100 years in remarkable health. At Hyatt Regency Seragaki Island, Okinawa, this legacy of longevity is also integrated into every aspect of the guest experience.

Here, wellness is not limited to stillness or spa treatments — although the hotel offers both, allowing for moments of serenity and bliss. But wellness isn’t just about relaxing; it’s also about movement, connection and revitalization. It’s about being mentally and physically healthy and filled with energy. Recognizing this, the resort offers a comprehensive range of hotel-operated marine activities that take full advantage of the surrounding sea. Whether it’s snorkeling from a boat, kayaking through crystal-clear waters or simply relaxing by the signature outdoor Gusuku Pool or tranquil lagoon, guests can experience the healing power of the ocean and nature that has sustained Okinawan culture for centuries.

Dining at Hyatt Regency Seragaki, Okinawa: Shirakachi Japanese Cuisine

One of the resort’s most distinctive offerings is Shirakachi, a signature culinary destination that brings the essence of Okinawan vitality to the table. Named after the Ryukyuan word for “Seragaki,” it’s more than just a restaurant — it’s a curated journey through the history and ingredients of Okinawa.

Situated on the second floor, Shirakachi is a collection of four unique dining experiences, specializing in robata grill, sushi, teppanyaki and Japanese cuisine. Without obvious partitions between its various sections, the space evokes the feeling of wandering through vibrant alleyways during travel.

Shirakachi Japanese Cuisine is led by Jun Kakazu, a certified Ryukyu cuisine preservation specialist whose carefully crafted menu reimagines the lavish royal court traditions of the former Ryukyu Dynasty — a proud and independent kingdom whose legacy still shapes Okinawan identity today, from its distinct language and customs to its rich culinary heritage.

The dining experience here transcends mere gastronomy to become an educational exploration. Guests who opt for the kaiseki course meal will be personally guided through each course, with the chef explaining rare indigenous ingredients and their historical significance in the region’s renowned longevity.

Whether you’re seeking deep relaxation, cultural enrichment or invigorating time in nature, Hyatt Regency Seragaki Island, Okinawa offers a revitalizing escape with all the warmth of a second home. Thoughtfully designed to feel like a seaside living room — comfortable, welcoming and connected to its surroundings — the resort blends Okinawan hospitality with world-class amenities.

Guests are invited to experience the magic of being embraced by the pristine ocean, from immersive marine adventures and kayaking through crystal-clear waters to peaceful moments at the hotel’s signature Gusuku Pool and lagoon. This deep connection to the sea flows through every part of the stay — from the ocean’s healing energy and the soothing effects of traditional Okinawan therapies, to meals that celebrate the island’s rich heritage and the natural rhythms that invite you to slow down, recharge, and reconnect with yourself.

Plan Your Visit

To book a trip to Hyatt Regency Seragaki Island Okinawa, visit their website.

For more information about Shirakachi Japanese cuisine, click here.

Hyatt Regency Seragaki Island,Okinawa

Address: 1108 Seragaki Onnason, Okinawa, 904-0404, Japan

Phone: 098 960 4321

