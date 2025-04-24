Aesthetic treatments are in huge demand in Japan, and the industry is projected to grow even more over the next few years. High standards of care and hospitality have garnered global recognition and made quick, nonsurgical procedures a popular addition to some Tokyo itineraries.

While places like South Korea have long been associated with high-quality cosmetic surgery, Japan is quietly carving out a niche in the realm of nonsurgical procedures. These treatments typically require less downtime and offer more natural-looking results. Dr. Eriko Koyanagi, director of Aohal Clinic, offers a wide menu of noninvasive options catering to a diverse range of clientele. One of her specialties is Cryolipolysis, also known as fat-freezing: a nonsurgical body contouring treatment that, she says, has attracted interest from foreign clients who are incorporating aesthetic treatments into their trips.

The treatment is performed with a handheld device, with no incisions and little downtime, and usually takes less than an hour. As such, Dr. Koyanagi has overseas customers who slip the procedure into a packed travel schedule. “International clients often come to my clinic for two or three consecutive days,” she says. “They typically come in the morning … then go to Senso-ji Temple, for example. Then, the next day, they have another treatment in another area and go to Tokyo Tower in the afternoon.”

The Science Behind the Procedure*

Cryolipolysis works by cooling fat cells to a point where they break down. The concept behind it is relatively simple: Scientists have found that fat cells are uniquely vulnerable to cold temperatures, so the targeted use of cold exposure can eliminate them. Unlike traditional dieting, which causes existing fat cells to shrink, this procedure actually reduces the number of fat cells in specific areas. It does so by triggering apoptosis, or regulated cell death; once the cells are destroyed, they’re naturally metabolized and gradually expelled from the body. Common treatment areas include the abdomen, sides and under the chin.

A typical treatment involves applying a cooling device to the target area. After 35 minutes to an hour, the process concludes with a brief massage to enhance fat breakdown. Two sessions — undergone around two months apart — are usually required to see results. As such, clients tend to be based locally or frequent travelers to Japan.

A Personalized Approach

Dr. Koyanagi says her clinic’s approach to personalized treatments and commitment to care have built its reputation among both domestic and overseas clientele. “My team and I work closely with each patient to tailor treatments to their needs. Japan’s proclivity for straightforward pricing models are another plus for patients. They know exactly what to expect without any hidden costs.”

Dr. Koyanagi and her staff also work to prioritize patient safety. All medical procedures come with risks, even minimally invasive ones, so it’s vital to choose a doctor who is experienced, transparent and communicative. It also helps to see someone who’s using top-of-the-line equipment.

Dr. Koyanagi, who is board-certified by the Japanese Dermatological Association and a member of the Japanese Society of Aesthetic Dermatology, notes that not all areas of the body can be treated due to safety considerations. For example, calves, forearms and scarred areas are not suitable for Cryolipolysis due to the possibility of nerve or tissue injury.

The clinic has a variety of services that cater to international clients, including an English version of their website and an English reservation form. She notes that patients can also book an appointment on Line if they’re nervous about the language barrier. Although not every staff member at the clinic speaks English, they all use translation apps and AI to make communication smoother.

Japan’s Beauty Ethos

With its advanced technology, high standards and focus on precision, Japan has become a key destination for aesthetic medicine — one that’s appealing for both visitors and those who live in the country. Rather than going overseas to get work done, residents of Japan can get state-of-the-art care in their own backyard.

Dr. Koyanagi’s emphasis on subtle and natural-looking results resonates with many of her customers as well. This approach aligns with Japan’s broader beauty ethos — one that values refinement, balance and alterations that feel unobtrusive.

* Source: Manstein Dieter et al. “Selective Cryolysis: A Novel Method of Non-invasive Fat Removal.” Lasers in Surgery and Medicine 40 (2008): 595-604.