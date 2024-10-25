Home to one of the most famous castles in Japan, Himeji is a dream destination for those interested in history and architecture. And though the castle at its heart has been a subject of fascination for centuries, the surrounding city, too, is bursting with myriad charms — from the sprawling castle garden grounds of Koko-en to the breathtaking mountain-temple Engyoji, with ample luxurious dining and lodging options to help you stay in supreme comfort as you delve into the area, uncovering countless layers of living history.

Overflowing with authentic history, cuisine and culture, Himeji is a place that begs to be explored, where guests can slip back in time and feel the remnants of the Edo period.

Himeji Castle Like You’ve Never Seen It Before

It goes without saying that Himeji Castle is the most popular tourist destination within Himeji city, and for good reason. One of Japan’s most iconic and well-preserved castles, it’s renowned for its beauty, size and historical significance, and sometimes referred to as “White Egret Castle” — a name which refers to its dazzling white exterior and striking elegance, reminiscent of a bird about to take flight. It serves as a worldwide symbol of Japan, and was registered as the country’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1993.

Now, visitors can experience the castle more intimately than ever before. Himeji Castle offers private night tours of the castle where guests can explore areas of the castle that are generally closed to the public. Walking the castle corridors without a crowd, it’s possible to picture oneself as one of the samurai that once tread on the very same floors. Another beautiful way to view the castle is during the Otemae Street Illumination: During the winter months, the trees on the road leading up from Himeji Station to the castle are lit up with twinkling Christmas lights. Glowing under the lights, Himeji Castle transforms into an even more ethereal sight.

Explore the Wonders of the Castle Town

There are numerous fascinating and culturally rich sites just a short walk from Himeji Castle. To the west, you’ll find the sprawling gardens of Koko-en. Among remnants of the samurai and feudal lord residence, this spacious park is composed of nine gardens, each of different sizes and styles and each designed to reflect a different aspect of the Edo period. For guests visiting in the autumn, Koko-en has some of the most breathtaking fall foliage views in the entire country.

Also located right by Himeji Castle is the Himeji City Museum of Art. The sight of the stately red brick building, standing in sharp contrast with the castle in the background, is memorable enough on its own, but the museum also houses around 5,000 invaluable pieces by a slew of esteemed artists, including Pissarro, Monet and Matisse. The museum hosts world-class exhibitions year-round, with a large-scale solo exhibition honoring Himeji native Kenzo Takada planned for April 2025.

Engyoji: The Hollywood-Famous Temple

Himeji is home to yet another stunning cultural heritage site: Engyoji Temple on Mount Shosha, a sacred temple complex with over 1,000 years of history. A 4-minute ropeway ride takes visitors up to the top of the mountain, where an awe-inspiring spectacle of nature and traditional architecture unfolds.

In addition to its vast historical significance, Engyoji has made a lasting impact on pop culture, too, famous for being the filming location for the Hollywood movie The Last Samurai; it also has been honored with a Michelin Green Guide star. Guests can opt to partake in a Zen meditation and sutra-copying experience, or indulge in shojin ryori (traditional vegetarian Buddhist cuisine) at the temple for a uniquely immersive experience — please note that advance booking is required.

Local Delicacies

Himeji has several incredible dining options that are unique to the city. One of these is the Nadagiku Sake Brewery, at which guests can enjoy a tour around the facilities, culminating in a tasting session overseen by a staff member — the Premium Tasting Experience with the establishment’s head brewer is particularly recommended. The brewery also offers sake tasting and food pairings at its on-site restaurant, and serves dishes that use gut-healthy ingredients from the fermentation process, allowing guests to thoroughly enjoy Japan’s sake tradition.

For guests who enjoy dining with a view, The Himeji Sky Castle Club (Kiko x Tatsuriki) offers a spacious, luxurious dining experience that takes advantage of the singular scenery of Himeji Castle. A collaboration between the prestigious Japanese restaurant Omotenashi Kiko and the 100-year-old sake brewery Tatsuriki, it serves seasonal dishes made with prime ingredients, which guests can savor while sipping top-quality local sake and gazing out at a world-famous view.

World-Class Accommodations

Himeji has several accommodation options fit for the luxury traveler. Hotel Nikko Himeji, for instance, is both elegant and convenient. The hotel’s renovations of its highly anticipated Executive Rooms are set to complete in February 2025, and some are available for early booking now. Located just one minute away from Himeji Station, Hotel Nikko Himeji is ideal for guests visiting for anything, from business to vacation.

Hotel Monterey Himeji is another exquisite option for a relaxing stay. The urban hotel is directly connected to Himeji Station and is conveniently located just a 15-minute walk from Himeji Castle. Drawing inspiration from Himeji’s sister city — Charleroi, in Belgium — the hotel features an exotic interior design that blends European art deco style and oriental flair.