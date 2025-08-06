Japan’s Tohoku region is a land of vibrant culture, rich history and picturesque landscapes. This vast area encompasses six prefectures in the country’s northeast and includes Fukushima, considered by many to be the gateway to the region. Boasting an incredible array of natural blessings born of both land and sea, Fukushima is a true paradise for anyone who cherishes fine food. From its sun-drenched orchards and fertile rice paddies to its coastal waters teeming with ocean life, Fukushima produces a veritable bounty of agricultural and marine products that are eagerly sought after by connoisseurs across Japan.

Read on to discover the unique appeal of Fukushima’s celebrated flavors, including delicately sweet peaches, high-quality beef, fresh “Joban-mono” seafood and acclaimed grains.

An Introduction to Fukushima Prefecture

Fukushima, in southern Tohoku, is a large and diverse prefecture celebrated for its unique blend of lush nature, delicious food and warm, welcoming people. Geographically, it’s divided into three distinct areas: the historic, mountainous Aizu region in the west, known for its plentiful winter snow and rich samurai heritage; the central Nakadori region, a fertile agricultural heartland; and the coastal Hamadori region to the east, milder in climate and renowned for its seafood.

This vibrant prefecture offers year-round fruit picking, is home to over 130 hot springs and hosts multiple festivals, some with ancient origins. Easily accessible from Tokyo by shinkansen, Fukushima offers travelers the opportunity to journey through Japan’s natural beauty while experiencing its world-class culinary culture and captivating traditional heritage.

Fukushima Peaches: Queen of the Fruit Kingdom

Fukushima, with its many orchards and berry farms, is often referred to as the “Fruit Kingdom.” Of all its produce, however, it’s the peach that reigns supreme as the prefecture’s signature fruit. Not only does Fukushima rank second nationwide in peach production, but it also takes top spot for peach consumption — a testament to the crop’s quality. Producing such incredible fruit takes time, effort and a cooperative climate, and Fukushima ticks off all requirements: Its farmers are willing to nurture peach production with meticulous cultivation methods while its major peach production areas, like northern Fukushima Prefecture — home to the orchard-bordered Fruits Line road — are located in a basin where a feature of the climate is the significant daily and seasonal temperature differences that support the growth of sweet, flavorful peaches.

The most prized of Fukushima’s peaches is a cultivar originating in the town of Koori in the northern reaches of the prefecture. Called Akatsuki, it’s been presented annually to the Imperial Family since 1994. Beyond this highly celebrated gem, Fukushima’s farmers cultivate a variety of other flavor-rich peach varieties, many of which are notable for the firmness of their flesh as well as for their exceptional sweetness.

Thanks to its multitudinous cultivars, peach season in Fukushima stretches from late June until October — an impressively long period of time. With so many varieties available, it’s the perfect chance to experience the subtle differences in flavor and texture each type offers. However, as unprocessed peaches can’t be stored for long, once the season ends, the chance to savor fresh fruit disappears until the following year.

Award-Winning Fukushima Wagyu

Even among wagyu, Japan’s famously luxurious genre of beef, Fukushima wagyu is highly regarded. The prefectural brand of beef, exclusively from Fukushima-raised cattle of the Japanese Black breed, refers only to meat designated as Grade 4 or higher by the Japan Meat Grading Association. And, much like the prefecture’s peaches benefit from the dedication of Fukushima farmers, so, too, do the cattle destined to become Fukushima wagyu benefit from the prefecture’s dedicated ranchers; the cattle are well cared for and nourished with feed made from high-quality produce that thrives in the prefecture’s seasonally diverse climate.

Acclaimed for its rich, mellow flavor and vivid, high-quality marbling, Fukushima wagyu has received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Honorary Award at the 1998 National Beef Carcass Competition, where it was recognized as the best in Japan. Just this year, Fukushima wagyu received the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Award at the 60th National Beef Cattle Carcass Competition.



Featuring an excellent balance of lean meat and fat, Fukushima wagyu can be enjoyed even by those who normally shy away from fatty cuts.

Joban-mono: Fresh Flavors From the Sea

Within Japan’s seafood-oriented culinary scene, Fukushima is a significant source of premium marine products. Among these are Joban-mono — seafood caught along the coast from Ibaraki Prefecture to Fukushima Prefecture. This area of coastal waters, where the cold Oyashio Current and the warm Kuroshio Current meet, is known as the Shiome no Umi, or Shiome Sea. In the mingling waters, fish from the Kuroshio feed on the abundant plankton of the Oyashio, creating fruitful fishing grounds known to produce exquisite seafood.

Fukushima is well known for its impressive array of seafood boasting deep flavors. In particular, the succulent hokkigai — “surf clam” in English — is a highly prized delicacy. It’s enjoyed for its tender texture and sweet taste, especially in the cooler months, and often served on rice — a dish known as hokki meshi.

Another local favorite is mehikari (greeneye), a small deep-sea fish known for its distinctive large eyes and rich, flavorful flesh. Mehikari is often enjoyed fried or grilled. Beyond hokkigai and mehikari, look out for dishes featuring flounder, octopus, bonito, sea urchin and Pacific saury. Some famous dishes include Anglerfish nabe (hot pot), sea urchin grilled in its shell and Pacific saury po-po yaki patties.

Fukushima: A Premier Rice Producer

Thanks to its fertile soil, abundant water and distinct seasonal climate, Fukushima is also one of Japan’s top rice producers. The prefecture’s most widely cultivated rice is Koshihikari, a leading Japanese variety known for its umami, aroma, sweetness and springy texture. It also grows original varieties like Fuku Warai, which is characterized by its large grain size, sweetness, aroma and pillowy mouthfeel. Ten no Tsubu, another Fukushima Prefecture original, has a nuanced umami flavor and a unique texture that’s firm on the outside and soft on the inside. In addition to rice, Fukushima is also known for its flavorful local ramen and high-quality sake, both of which reflect the region’s rich culinary culture.

Traditional Cultural Experiences in Fukushima

In addition to culinary gems, Fukushima Prefecture has no shortage of cultural experiences and entertainment opportunities for visitors. Some of the prefecture’s most popular attractions are hot springs, including Iizaka Onsen, Tsuchiyu Onsen and Takayu Onsen in the Nakadori region. Iizaka Onsen, which boasts over 1,000 years of history and visits by legendary figures like haiku master Matsuo Basho, is particularly acclaimed.

Abukuma Cave, featuring dramatic limestone formations and ethereal illumination events, is another spot to check out in the Nakadori region.

In the Aizu region, you’ll find spectacular sights like Tsurugajo Castle — one of the last strongholds of samurai loyal to the shogunate — and Ouchi-juku, a breathtaking 17th-century post town lined with Edo-period thatched-roof buildings.

For those traveling with children, don’t miss Aquamarine Fukushima, one of Japan’s most enchanting aquariums. Located in the Hamadori region, this beloved facility is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025 with the debut of a brand-new exhibit area. Known for its stunning range of displays, the aquarium offers an engaging and educational look at diverse ecosystems, making it a memorable stop for visitors of all ages.

More Info

Fukushima Prefecture can be accessed from Tokyo via the Tohoku Shinkansen, which stops at Shin-Shirakawa, Koriyama and Fukushima stations. The trip takes approximately 90 minutes. (Please note that not all Tohoku Shinkansen services stop at these stations.) Travelers heading to the coastal Hamadori region can also take the Hitachi limited express, which offers a direct and convenient route from Tokyo.



Get a taste of Fukushima at upcoming Tokyo-area events, starting with a special gourmet fair scheduled to begin in early August. Running for approximately three weeks, the fair will feature around 30 participating stores across the Greater Tokyo area. Please see the official website for more information.

Visitors can look forward to exclusive menus and promotions highlighting seasonal Fukushima ingredients such as peaches, premium beef, seafood and rice. Expect limited edition novelty giveaways and in-store features.