The underrated region of Tottori boasts fantastic scenery, fascinating culture and friendly locals. The majestic Chugoku mountain range crosses through the area, making it a historic center for Japan’s culture of mountain worship — for centuries, Tottori’s beautiful landscapes have been regarded as divine and fostered a fascinating spiritual practice. And now, a new tour offered by Skytrek allows visitors to appreciate these towering mountains from up high.

Skytrek is Japan’s first on-demand chartering service for small aircraft such as private jets. Their custom-designed sightseeing flights and tours allow visitors to easily access beautiful and remote areas of the country, marveling at the landscape from the sky in the process. The Tottori tour, which is available year round, focuses on the region’s mountains and the unique culture around them.

Each Tottori tour starts with a trip through the clouds in your own private jet ride from Tokyo. The three-day course, which comes with a guide and interpreter, is structured around the idea of appreciating Tottori’s natural beauty in three dimensions, both from the ground and sky. As such, participants will get to luxuriate in the natural beauty of two of the region’s sacred mountains, Mount Mitoku and Mount Daisen, with trekking experiences available from April to November. They’ll also be able to soak in the retro charm of a hot springs town and stay in luxurious traditional inns — before flying straight back to Tokyo on a private plane, once again admiring the regal landscape from the air.

Below, an overview of the remarkable sites you can expect to encounter on a Skytrek tour of Tottori:

Mount Mitoku, Nageiredo Hall and Misasa Onsen

Mount Mitoku in Tottori is perhaps one of the most sacred mountains in all of Japan. It’s particularly renowned for Nageiredo Hall, a sacred and mysterious structure perched directly on the cliffside in a manner that defies easy explanation. Unsurprisingly, this claim to fame has made Mount Mitoku an oft-visited stop for many pilgrims across the ages, who come to pray and enjoy the mountain’s pristine natural beauty.

The mountain is 899.9 meters high, and at its 400-meter mark sits Nageiredo Hall, a mountain sanctuary that is still used today. Known as “the most dangerous national treasure in the country,” Nageiredo appears to defy the laws of physics, clinging almost magically to the steep cliff face. Legend has it that the sanctuary was constructed by En no Gyoja, the founder of Japanese mountain asceticism, who did so by hurling it onto the side of the cliff using magic. To this day, the actual construction method is still not known.

Relatively near to the mountain is a relaxing hot spring retreat, Misasa Onsen. In the past, monks would bathe in these hot spring waters before climbing Mount Mitoku as a way to purify their bodies. This was believed to heal the six senses: sight, hearing, smell, taste, touch and spirit. By climbing Mount Mitoku with their purified bodies, they would also purify the six roots of perception: the eyes, ears, nose, tongue, body and mind.

Daisen and Kaike Onsen

Mount Daisen is another prominent spiritual and cultural landmark . It’s known as Japan’s second Mount Fuji for its uncanny resemblance to the original, particularly its distinctive conical shape The highest peak in the whole of the Chugoku mountain range, it dominates the landscape, a point of reference for every local and visitor.

Close to Daisen is the Kaike hot spring resort, a rare entity in Japan thanks to its luxurious combination of both onsen and sea: It’s situated right on the coast of the Sea of Japan, and it’s famed for sodium chloride-rich waters. It’s great for pre- or post- hiking, a final stop on a journey of mountain worship.

Skytrek Tottori Tour Details and Itinerary: Marvel at the Mystical Scenery in Refined Luxury

Skytrek’s Tottori tour lasts for two nights and three days. The first night sees a stop at Misasa Onsen town, allowing visitors to luxuriate in the area’s Edo-period charm and explore the quaint streets at their leisure, and to stay at the renowned Misasa-kan ryokan.

On the second day, visitors are picked up to climb the nearby Mount Mitoku. The hike, which takes around 3 to 4 hours, sees you accompanied by a local guide, as well as an interpreter. This hike is moderate and only light gear is needed, if at all. Following this, guests will be whisked away to Kaike Onsen town. Here, you’ll bathe in the area’s hot waters, easing your weary muscles while reflecting upon the excitement and learnings of the day. The night’s lodgings are the luxury ryokan Yado Shiontei.

The following day, following breakfast at the Japanese inn, visitors will enjoy a guided tour up Mount Daisen, which includes a Zen meditation experience. Then, it’s back down the mountain, and back on a private plane to Tokyo.

Though the mountains are beautiful year-round, late October is a particularly popular time to visit — it’s a great way to see autumn foliage in all its glory, as the mountains blaze with color. April, too, is a lovely time for a trip. During this season, the abundant green trees are at their lushest.

For more information, please see the Skytrek website.