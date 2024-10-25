Hokkaido’s chilly climate is renowned worldwide for its abundance of high-quality snow, making it a top destination for winter sports fans. Indeed, the 1972 Winter Olympics took place in Hokkaido, firmly establishing its reputation as a haven for ice and snow activities as the world’s best athletes shouted its praises from the rooftops.

The resorts of Niseko are known worldwide, and deservedly so; however, there are other, more overlooked areas on the island as well that rival Niseko in terms of snow quality. In the Hokkaido Powder Belt, for instance, visitors can enjoy some of the best snow in the world.

Japow: Japan’s Iconic Powder Snow

For avid skiers and snowboarders, the term “japow” enjoys near-legendary status. Japow, a portmanteau of “Japan” and “powder,” refers to the fluffy snow that blankets Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido every winter. This snow, known for its depth and light texture, is consistently ranked among the best in the world.

The reason that the snow is particularly highly-rated is thanks to the cold Siberian winds that sweep across the Sea of Japan, absorbing moisture before depositing large quantities of powder over Hokkaido. The result is endless and soft, replenished almost daily, which ensures exceptional skiing and snowboarding conditions throughout the winter season.

Not only does japow offer an exhilarating ride for top-level skiers and snowboarders, but its softness means that it is an excellent choice for athletes of all levels. Beginners can navigate with ease, while experts can push their limits on some of the world’s finest off-piste terrain.

Exploring the Hokkaido Powder Belt

While Niseko may be the crown jewel of Hokkaido’s ski scene, there is so much more to discover beyond its most well-known slopes. Enter the Hokkaido Powder Belt, a string of less-crowded ski resorts spanning approximately 15,000 square kilometers that offer equally fantastic powder and stunning views.

Here are four top destinations along the Powder Belt:

1. Furano Ski Resort

Located in central Hokkaido, Furano Ski Resort is famous for its long, well-groomed runs and stunning views of the Daisetsu Mountain Range. The resort boasts a variety of slopes for all levels of skiers, from wide-open beginner runs to more advanced courses that will challenge even seasoned skiers.

Furano enjoys some of the driest powder in Hokkaido, making it a top destination for those seeking perfect japow. Relax and soothe those ski-worn muscles in the nearby onsen after a long day riding the slopes.

2. Hoshino Resorts Tomamu

For skiers looking for a fun-packed winter escape, Hoshino Resorts Tomamu is the place to be. This resort offers not only premium powder but also a wide array of off-slope activities that make it ideal for families and groups. Tomamu has a variety of terrain, with gentle slopes perfect for families and beginners, as well as tree runs and powder-filled bowls that will excite advanced skiers and snowboarders.

3. Kamui Ski Links

Kamui Ski Links is a local favorite that offers an authentic Hokkaido skiing experience without the crowds. Located near the city of Asahikawa and suitable for a day trip from Furano, Kamui is known for its deep powder stashes and friendly atmosphere. The resort caters to all levels, with easy slopes for beginners and untouched backcountry areas for advanced powder seekers.

Kamui’s wide, uncrowded runs make it perfect for skiers who want to enjoy long, uninterrupted rides through fresh powder. Its relatively lower profile also means lift lines are short, reducing your wait for quality time with pristine japow. After a day on the slopes, dig in some of Asahikawa’s famous ramen.

4. Sahoro Resort

Sahoro Resort is a fantastic option for those seeking a balanced mix of excellent skiing and relaxation. With beautifully maintained slopes that cater to all skill levels, Sahoro is a relaxing alternative to Hokkaido’s more well-known resorts. Its scenic runs and high-quality powder make it a must-visit destination within the Powder Belt.

For those looking for an après-ski indulgence, Sahoro’s hot springs and spa facilities provide the perfect way to unwind after a day of powder-filled adventure. The Sahoro Resort Hotel, for instance, has a sauna and a high-class wine experience available to guests.

Varied Après-ski Activities

Hokkaido is not just about skiing — the region offers a wealth of off-slope activities to enhance your winter adventure. One of its coolest experiences is the Ice Village at Hoshino Resorts Tomamu, which is open from mid-December until mid-March. This icey complex comes alive at night with beautifully illuminated ice structures, several ice bars and even an ice skating rink.

For those looking to immerse themselves in Japanese culture, a visit to one of Hokkaido’s many hot springs is the perfect opportunity to relax and rejuvenate, soaking in its natural goodness. Many resorts in the Powder Belt, including Tomamu and Sahoro, feature open-air baths and spas to relax after a day of adventure in the snow.

Whether you’re chasing japow or simply soaking up the beauty of Hokkaido’s winter wonderland, the area offers an unrivaled blend of adventure and culture.

More Info:

To learn more about the Hokkaido Powder Belt, visit Hokkaido’s official tourism website.

You can also catch the Hokkaido Tourism Organization at Booth H50 at the Snowbound Expo in Boston from November 15-17. Visitors have the chance to win merchandise, including limited edition Hello Kitty goods.