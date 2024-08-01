In case you didn’t already know, Shanghai is having a cultural moment. From emerging neo-punk subcultures to huge government-sponsored initiatives meant to entice international travelers, the city has much to offer.

To get you in the Shanghai mood, we’ve listed up seven of our favorite Shanghai foods and where to eat them in Tokyo.

Xiaolongbao, Soup Dumpling

We’re starting off our list with everyone’s favorite mouth scalder, the xiaolong bao or soup dumpling. Get familiar with a well-known Shanghai franchise through their Tokyo location, Nanxiang Steamed Bun Restaurant.

Shanghai Fried Noodles

Shanghai noodles are basically what we know as yakisoba, except they’re thicker and chewier. Try them at Tiger Gyoza Hall, a joint that also has an extensive vegan menu.

Yang Rou Chuan, Charcoal Grilled Lamb Skewers

The yang rou chuan, or charcoal grilled lamb skewers, at Panda (not the express one) in Kamata are exceptionally authentic and delicious — not to mention great in terms of cost performance.

Shanghai Crab

Skip the tourists spots and dig into some chaotic crustacean cuisine. You can enjoy it drunken or steamed; whichever you try, it will blow your mind. Retro-chic Dautsun in Ikebukuro, Tokyo’s unofficial Chinatown, is one of the few Shanghainese-owned restaurants in the city, and you can bet it’s authentic.

Sheng Jian Bao, Pan-Fried Dumplings

A signature Shanghai dish, sheng jian bao are pan-fried dumplings. If you are up for making the journey to Yokohama Chinatown, we recommend Houtenkaku Shinkan. Expect a line on the weekends. If that’s a little far for you, check out Shang Dian (Shōten) in Shimokitazawa. Just as good, twice as easy.

Mapo Doufu

Technically Szechuan, but who’s counting. Mapo doufu is a heat-lovers dream, with the main ingredient being the unforgettable Szechuan peppercorn. Choose your level of pain from mild to hell at Chinkashisai, which is known for its iconic mapo doufu served in a sizzling stone bowl.

Dou Hua

A silky tofu sitting in a savory or sweet broth, dou hua seems posed to be the next bubble tea. Although in Shanghai it is commonly served savory, we recommend trying it as a dessert at Ming Teng Hao Hao, located in Reload Shimokitazawa.

If you’re convinced that a trip to Shanghai is next on the summer hit list, now is the time to go. Incentives include multi-trip international flight passes and 100,000 discounted tickets, particularly for the Shanghai-Tokyo route via China Eastern Airlines. Additionally, there are temporary SIM cards from China Mobile and China Telecom, as well as Bailian gift cards and vouchers. Jinjiang International Group’s 300-plus Shanghai stores are also offering discounts starting from 40% off. With over a hundred music and culture events scheduled from July to October, Shanghai Summer welcomes you to splurge a little.