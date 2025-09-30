With inbound tourists reaching a record high in Japan, its iconic hotspots — from Kyoto’s temples to Mount Fuji’s trails — are expected to draw more crowds than ever. But for curious travelers, the real excitement lies elsewhere: in Japan’s lesser-known destinations, where rich traditions and striking landscapes are waiting to be rediscovered.

In these places in particular, reliable mobile internet has become as essential as a passport. Whether you’re navigating local train lines, accessing cashless payment systems, communicating through a translation app at a local eatery or just keeping in touch with friends and family overseas, staying connected is key. This is why a travel eSIM has become the best solution for travelers seeking constant connectivity without the hassle of traditional roaming fees or physical SIM cards.

Having a reliable internet connection makes staying connected abroad seamless. With unlimited data and a simple setup from prepaid eSIM services, travelers can skip the headaches of physical SIM cards, complicated plans and unexpected roaming charges. Activate it in just a few clicks before you travel, and you'll land in Japan with instant access to reliable internet — leaving you free to immerse yourself in the journey, not the logistics.

The Best Destinations To Visit in Japan with a Holafly eSIM

Having a reliable internet connection is crucial for exploring Japan’s hidden gems. Here are four destinations that deserve a spot on your itinerary, and how an eSIM can make your journey all the more seamless.

Shodoshima Island, Kagawa Prefecture

Often overshadowed by nearby Naoshima, darling of the art world, Shodoshima is quietly becoming a destination in its own right. Known as Japan’s “Olive Island,” this quaint isle is renowned for its mild Mediterranean climate and atmosphere. Olive groves dot the hills, and cycling routes loop through stunning coastal scenery.

Reaching Shodoshima requires ferries from Takamatsu, Shin-Okayama or Himeji, and schedules can shift depending on the weather. Staying connected helps you check live timetables, secure reservations and find your way around once you're on the island. Unlimited data via an eSIM is especially useful when sightseeing by bike or otherwise exploring beyond the bounds of public Wi-Fi.

Tottori Sand Dunes, Tottori Prefecture

Tottori is Japan’s least-populated prefecture, yet it boasts one of its most surreal landscapes: the Tottori Sand Dunes. Formed over 100,000 years ago and stretching for 16 kilometers along the coast, the dunes create a desert-like panorama.

Using your cell phone in Tottori is essential, as English support can be limited. This makes translation apps a lifesaver for ordering at local restaurants, bars and cafes and arranging transport. With a steady mobile connection, you can seamlessly bridge the communication gap and ensure that even in Japan's most sparsely populated prefecture, you can find your way, share photos and connect with locals.

Flower Fields of Biei and Furano, Hokkaido Prefecture

In the heart of Hokkaido, two pastoral paradises showcase Japan’s rural beauty at its finest: Biei and Furano. In summer, rolling fields burst with the colorful blossoms of lavender, sunflowers and other flora at farms like Shikisai-no-Oka (Biei) and Farm Tomita (Furano); in winter, the landscape transforms into a snow-covered wonderland.

Distances in Hokkaido can be deceiving, with long stretches between attractions. Weather conditions change quickly, making real-time updates crucial for planning transportation and outdoor activities. With unlimited data from an eSIM, you can check bus routes, track delays, book local taxis and monitor forecasts, ensuring your trip runs smoothly in Japan's northernmost prefecture.

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture

Nicknamed "Little Kyoto," Kanazawa has long been admired for its well-preserved Edo-period streets and artisanal crafts. While the city itself is walkable, exploring Ishikawa beyond Kanazawa often means using local trains and buses with limited English signage. By staying connected with an eSIM, you can use maps, check timetables and discover smaller cultural spots without worry.

What To Know About the Holafly eSIM

Below, some frequently asked questions about Holafly.

What is an eSIM and how does it work?

An eSIM is a digital version of a physical SIM card. It works by downloading your mobile plan’s profile directly to a chip inside your compatible smartphone. This means you can add a data plan from a new carrier — like Holafly — without needing to swap out a physical card. This technology is incredibly convenient for travelers, as it allows you to switch between carriers or add a local plan without the hassle of finding a physical store or kiosk.

Why is an eSIM a good option for traveling?

eSIMs have several key advantages:

Unlimited data: Holafly eSIMs offer unlimited data in over 200+ destinations, so you never have to worry about running out of gigabytes while you’re on the go. This is a significant advantage over other providers with strict data caps.

No roaming charges: Holafly’s prepaid eSIM plans are a single, upfront cost, so there are no hidden fees or unexpected charges when you get home.

Simple and fast setup: The purchase and activation process is easy and can be done entirely online. To install your eSIM profile you can choose from 3 options: Scan the QR code, manual installation, or one-button install for iOS 17.4 or above. You can activate your eSIM by switching on data as soon as you land at your destination.

24/7 customer support: If you have any issues, Holafly offers round-the-clock support in multiple languages to help you.

Global coverage: Holafly offers coverage in over 200 destinations, making it a reliable international eSIM carrier for all your future travels. If you travel to multiple destinations, it offers 15+ regional eSIMs, and a global eSIM covering 110+ countries.

How do I check if my phone is compatible with an international eSIM?

While eSIM technology is becoming more common, not all devices are compatible. Most newer, high-end smartphones from Apple, Google, Samsung and other manufacturers support eSIM. You can check the official list of compatible phones on the Holafly website.

Travel Connectivity with eSIM Technology

Thorough travel planning — from choosing the right destinations to packing the right gear — is essential for a smooth trip. Staying connected is a crucial part of that plan, too.

By choosing an eSIM service, travelers can avoid accruing roaming charges in Japan and the stress of finding a SIM card once they land. With simple, reliable, and cost-effective solutions available, you can focus on what really matters: exploring the world without limits.

