Traditional sake brewing in Japan is a cherished art that extends back centuries. Evolving from ancient techniques that have been passed down for generations, modern sake brewing plays an essential role in Japanese culture — indeed, according to the Agency for Cultural Affairs, it may soon become the country’s latest UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.

This December, three highly esteemed sake breweries are offering visitors the rare opportunity to brew and taste sake on-site. The breweries — Sumikawa Sake Brewery in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Mii no Kotobuki in Fukuoka Prefecture and Niizawa Sake Brewery in Miyagi Prefecture — are not usually open for tours, making the experience all the more exciting.

Held on three consecutive days, each tour will feature a sake brewing experience, sake tasting and lunch at a local restaurant (with an English guide is available). Since space is limited, it’s recommended that interested visitors reserve a spot as soon as possible.

Read on for a brief introduction to sake brewing in Japan, and learn about three of the country’s finest breweries.

The Art of Japanese Sake Brewing

Historians widely believe that the first alcoholic beverages made from rice originated in the Yayoi period, when rice cultivation techniques traveled from China to Japan. Brewery-manufactured sake began to thrive in the Edo period. Present-day sake masters, called toji, integrate classic brewing methods and modern scientific techniques to produce high-quality sake for both domestic and international customers.

Sake brewing requires precision, creativity and care. It begins with carefully polished rice, prepared and steamed to perfection, which is then transformed by koji mold into fermentable sugars. Expert brewers guide the fermentation process, balancing temperature and timing to create sake’s refined flavor: sweet, dry and umami-rich. The three breweries participating in this tour have been practicing this art for centuries, each with their own unique techniques and history.

Sumikawa Sake Brewery

Located in Hagi city, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Sumikawa Sake Brewery is best known for producing the classic sake Toyo Bijin, which is beloved for its crisp and fruity flavor. The brewery was established in 1921, and is currently headed by Takafumi Sumikawa. Sumikawa’s impeccable technique and respect for sake brewing as an art form honor his training under Akitsuna Takagi, the head of the famous Takagi Brewery.

The Sumikawa family were rice wholesalers before taking over a relative’s sake brewery and transforming it into the household name it is today. “Toyo Bijin” translates to “Eastern Beauty;” the first head of the brewery chose the name in memory of his late wife. The family’s three-story brewery, combining time-honored techniques with cutting-edge technology, continues to pass down sake brewing culture across generations.

The Sumikawa Sake Brewery tour will be held on Saturday, December 21.

Mii no Kotobuki

Nestled in the tranquil rice fields of Fukuoka Prefecture’s Mii County, Mii no Kotobuki has been keeping the tradition of sake brewing alive since 1922. The brewery’s proximity to the Chikugo River — Kyushu’s longest — allows for a brewing process that utilizes locally harvested rice. More than 90% of the brewery’s sake is junmai sake: pure rice sake with no additives. It was a pioneering force in junmai sake production during the early 80s.

You may also recognize the Slam Dunk label on the brewery’s Junmai Ginjo +14, which pays homage to the uniform of fictional shooter Hisashi Mitsui in the legendary basketball manga. Takehiko Inoue, the author of the enormously popular 90s manga series, derived the character’s name from an alternate reading of the brewery’s kanji characters.

The Sumikawa Sake Brewery tour will be held on Sunday, December 22.

Niizawa Sake Brewery

The historic Niizawa Sake Brewery, established in 1873, is based in Osaki city of Miyagi Prefecture. The current chief brewer, Nanami Watanabe, was the youngest female toji in the country when she stepped up in 2018 at age 22. Niizawa Brewery focuses on fostering a collaborative atmosphere for its kurabito (brewers) rather than subscribing to a typical strictly hierarchical environment.

The brewery also pioneered a groundbreaking rice polishing technology — “diamond roll” machines — to maximize the preservation of the grain’s original umami flavor. Flat rice polishing, also known as henpei-sei kome, creates a more refreshing and delicate sake. Niizawa’s award-winning Hakurakusei sake can be found in star-ranked restaurants and has been served at international events like the FIFA World Cup and the Grammy Awards.

The Sumikawa Sake Brewery tour will be held on Monday, December 23.

How to Book Your Sake Tour

Interested visitors can now book English-guided tours at the three breweries on KKday.