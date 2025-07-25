Japan is rife with accommodation options, and there are myriad ways to enjoy a stay that feels quintessentially Japanese, whether that means retreating to a centuries-old ryokan nestled in a quiet onsen town, or checking into an elegant, design-driven hotel in the heart of the capital. The pace may shift, and the scenery may change, but the sense of being deeply, thoughtfully cared for stays the same.

For those seeking to immerse themselves in tranquil natural surroundings and centuries-old craftsmanship, Ochiairo (stylized as OCHIAIRO) — a luxury ryokan inn in the hot spring town of Shuzenji Onsen — offers a breathtaking escape. Meanwhile, if your plans keep you in the fast-paced capital, The Aoyama Grand Hotel (stylized as THE AOYAMA GRAND HOTEL) provides a stylish mid-century modern oasis right in the heart of Tokyo.

Both properties offer distinct yet equally indulgent experiences, delivering comfort and charm that linger long after your stay.

Ochiairo: A Timeless Retreat in Historic Shuzenji Onsen

Nestled in the mountains of Izu, where two rivers quietly converge, Ochiairo is more than just a ryokan — it’s a journey into history, artistry and nature. Founded in the late 19th century and now recognized as a registered tangible cultural property, Ochiairo’s architecture and ambiance reflect a rich legacy of Japanese craftsmanship and serene living.

From the moment you step into its lovingly preserved corridors, surrounded by the soft scent of incense and the warmth of fine wooden furnishings, you sense a shift: time slows, your senses sharpen and the outside world gently fades away.

An Architectural Marvel

The main building is a masterpiece of traditional architecture, crafted from rare materials such as black persimmon and rosewood. Much of the building, including the dining room and the grand hall, is designed in the elegant sukiya style, which was originally intended for classical tea houses, exuding a refined yet warmly intimate atmosphere. From the wooden kiriko inlaid windows to the precisely joined beams, every detail bears the mark of master artisanship.

A Hotel Meant to be Explored

Set within an impressive 13,000 square meters, Ochiairo invites guests to explore its grounds at a leisurely pace. Stroll through the traditional Japanese garden and cross the striking bridge outside, all while listening to the soothing rush of the river below.

Later, soak in one of three hot spring baths, each offering a unique way to experience the renowned waters of Shuzenji Onsen. Unwind in an award-winning sauna, then relax by the lounge fireplace with complimentary local drinks and snacks. At Ochiairo, quiet moments come naturally — inviting you to savor both the elegant architecture and surrounding nature as if in your own private villa.

Izu’s Culinary Delights

The sensory journey continues with meals that celebrate the flavors of Izu. Ochiairo’s kitchen crafts kaiseki cuisine that showcases the freshness and delicate complexity of local ingredients, from seasonal sashimi to Amagi shamo chicken grilled over glowing charcoal.

Ochiairo is ideal for travelers seeking not just luxury, but presence — a deep connection to nature, heritage and oneself. Whether soaking in the onsen, resting in a room hand-built over a century ago or savoring an exquisitely prepared meal, you’re doing so in harmony with the land and the legacy of the region.

The Aoyama Grand Hotel: Mid-Century Modern Elegance in the Heart of Tokyo

Meanwhile, in Tokyo’s fashionable Minato district, The Aoyama Grand Hotel offers a distinct yet equally unforgettable experience. Built on the historic site of the former Bell Commons, once a symbol of Tokyo’s style and culture, the hotel reinterprets that golden era for today’s discerning travelers.

Your Own Vintage Mansion in Tokyo

Inspired by mid-century design and the nearby Victor Studio — a legendary recording space favored by artists and celebrities — the hotel carries a quiet thread of pop culture throughout its interiors. Plush textures, vintage tones and nostalgic silhouettes create a space that’s not just impressive but warmly inviting.

The guest rooms are spacious and thoughtfully styled, featuring large windows, carefully curated furnishings and the comfort of a private city apartment.

Dining Options for Every Occasion

Dining is a cornerstone of the experience at The Aoyama Grand Hotel, with several acclaimed venues all under one roof. Start your day at The Belcomo (stylized as THE BELCOMO), the hotel’s global all-day dining spot, where brunch options include standout dishes like fluffy pancakes and Thai massaman curry.

For lunch, head to Tonkatsu Junchan, led by Michelin-starred chef Jun Kurogi. Here, melt-in-your-mouth tonkatsu is served with classic condiments and rich curry that highlights the natural umami of the pork. By evening, the same space transforms into Shikaku, an elegant Japanese restaurant that celebrates seasonal ingredients and showcases the depth of Tokyo’s culinary scene.

For Italian fine dining, Rossi on the top floor offers a peaceful trattoria atmosphere with an open kitchen and authentic recipes crafted from the finest seasonal ingredients. With spacious seating and stunning night views of the city, Rossi provides an ideal setting for special occasions.

The Aoyama Grand Hotel’s Iconic Rooftop Bar

In the evening, head up to The Top., the hotel’s rooftop bar with a lush, botanical vibe. It’s a favorite spot for both guests and locals, thanks to its sweeping city views, colorful lights and exotic plants. The charcoal-free shisha adds a modern twist, turning the space into a relaxed tropical hideaway after dark.

For business travelers, creatives or culture-seekers, The Aoyama Grand Hotel makes a wonderful base. Although it’s located within walking distance of high-end boutiques, art galleries and iconic neighborhoods like Omotesando and Harajuku, the hotel provides a calm, well-designed retreat from the city’s busy energy.

Your Pace, Your Place

Whether you’re decompressing with an onsen soak in the mountains or sipping cocktails above the Tokyo skyline, Ochiairo and The Aoyama Grand Hotel redefine what it means to feel truly at home while traveling. One offers a slow, immersive retreat into Japanese tradition and nature; the other, a stylish, energized stay with a hint of vintage glamour.

Luxury in Japan comes in many forms — and with these two exceptional properties, you get to have it your way.

More Information

To book a stay at Ochiairo, please visit its website.

To book a stay at The Aoyama Grand Hotel, please visit its website.