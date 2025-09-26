Kochi Prefecture, situated on the sunny southern coast of Shikoku, is a region where mountains blend seamlessly into the sea and rivers, offering a refreshing background for hiking. With an abundance of aquatic nature and fascinating local history, Kochi embodies a spirited blend of tradition and vitality. Kochi is also the birthplace of the yosakoi, the energetic dance performed during Obon, which recently lit up the global stage at World Yosakoi Day at the Osaka Expo.

The prefecture’s charm goes far and wide — with an ancient castle rising over the city, bustling markets filled with flame-seared bonito, rivers so clear they’ve been deemed miraculous and beaches that look out over the vast Pacific. For travelers looking to combine culture, cuisine and natural beauty, Kochi offers the perfect escape. Here’s an ideal way to spend 48 hours in Kochi, either as a weekend getaway or an additional leg to your Shikoku adventures.

Where To Stay

To make the most of your stay, base yourself in central Kochi city. The downtown area around Harimayabashi and Kochi Station has the best access to sights, restaurants and transportation. From here, you can easily walk to landmarks like Kochi Castle and Hirome Market, while buses or rental cars will take you farther afield, to Kochi’s famous rivers and beaches.

Day 1: The History and Spirit of Kochi

Morning: Kochi Castle

Begin your trip at Kochi Castle, one of Japan’s few remaining original castles, which still has its wooden interiors intact. The walkable grounds, climbing paths and the main keep’s view over the city are perfect for understanding the lay of the land, as well as stepping back to the time of samurai. While you’re there, consider stopping by the Kochi Castle Museum of History for a more in-depth look at the region’s history.

If you happen to be in town on a Sunday, make sure to check out the Kochi Sunday Market as well. One of Japan’s largest outdoor markets, it stretches for 1.3 kilometers, ending at the foot of Kochi Castle.

Midday: Hirome Market

Just a short walk away from the castle is Hirome Market, Kochi’s buzzing food hall. Watch vendors prepare katsuo no tataki (bonito seared over straw fire) before enjoying it alongside other local dishes like gyoza or ramen. Grab a communal table and soak in the convivial, festive atmosphere.

Afternoon: Chikurinji Temple and Makino Botanical Garden

After lunch, head to Mount Godai, home of the serene Chikurinji Temple, the 31st stop on the Shikoku 88 Temple Pilgrimage. Wander its mossy paths and admire the five-story vermillion pagoda framed by maple trees, which is especially breathtaking in autumn. For a small fee, you can also view the temple’s 14th-century garden.

Next door, you’ll find the Kochi Prefectural Makino Botanical Garden, which celebrates Dr. Tomitaro Makino, the “father of Japanese botany.” Its expansive grounds showcase thousands of plant species and seasonal blooms, making it a paradise for nature lovers.

Evening: Riverside Dining

Wind down with dinner near the Kagami River. Try some regional specialties like sawachi ryori (elaborate platters of seasonal delicacies) at a local izakaya. The riverfront makes for a pleasant nighttime stroll back to your hotel.

Day 2: Rivers and Coastlines

Morning: Niyodo River

Start early with a trip inland to the Niyodo River. Renowned for its impossibly clear “Niyodo blue” waters, it consistently ranks as one of Japan’s most beautiful rivers. You can join a stand-up paddleboarding or kayaking tour, or simply enjoy the scenery from riverside parks. The river, about an hour by car from Kochi city, is most easily accessed by rental car, though public transportation will get you there, too. There are plenty of hiking trails along the 124-kilometer-long river, one of the most popular being the trail along the breathtaking Yasui Gorge.

Afternoon: Katsurahama Beach

On your way back toward the coast, stop at Katsurahama Beach, one of the most scenic spots in all of Kochi, featuring a ruggedly beautiful shore with strong waves. Though swimming is prohibited, the scenery is striking, so much so that it was even described in a famous Kochi folk song, “Yosakoi Bushi.” The beach park also sports a statue of Sakamoto Ryoma, Kochi’s beloved reformer, making for a memorable photo stop.

Evening: Back in Kochi City

Return to Kochi city for your final evening. Enjoy one last dinner at Hirome Market or try an upscale restaurant specializing in Kochi sake and local freshwater eel. It’s the perfect way to toast your whirlwind journey through southern Shikoku.

Final Thoughts

Kochi’s blend of history, cuisine and natural beauty makes it an ideal short trip, though there’s far more to see beyond a two-day itinerary. From bonito roasting over flames at Hirome Market to the crystal clear waters of the Niyodo River, 48 hours in Kochi gives you a perfect taste of southern Japan’s charm. No doubt you’ll find yourself planning a second trip before you even reach home.

