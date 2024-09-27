We’re thrilled to announce that Kansai Weekender, a sister publication of Tokyo Weekender, is out today! It’s a wonderful guide to travel in the Kansai region, and you can find it at stockists throughout Tokyo, as well as select locations in Kansai — or, if you’d rather read it online, you can find a web version of the entire issue below.

Containing many of Japan’s most famous cities and venerated sites, Kansai is complex and captivating, with its own distinct culture, cuisine and centuries of fascinating history. It’s often described as the cultural and spiritual center of Japan, home to the ancient capitals of Kyoto and Nara; the electric and dazzling streets of Osaka; the splendor of Himeji with its towering, beautifully preserved castle; and the mysterious and verdant lands of Shiga, Mie and Wakayama, rich in myth and legend.

How do you want to experience Kansai? For those interested in diving into history and exploring the outdoors, the area provides ample opportunities for adventure. Walk in the footsteps of ancient pilgrims on the Kumano Kodo, or visit temples and castles in which ninjas perfected their distinct art of warfare. If you’re looking to escape from the ordinary, Kansai is filled with otherworldly oases, with plentiful luxury hotels and ryokan set alongside ancient gardens and shrines. There’s also endless, vibrant local culture to experience, from underground art spaces to bustling music venues; from traditional cuisine, elegantly reimagined, to cosmopolitan shopping centers that showcase contemporary Japanese craftsmanship and design.

Articles from the issue will be appearing on the site over the next few weeks. If you can’t wait that long, the whole issue is available here: