Luxury travel is constantly evolving, meaning those within the hospitality industry must constantly anticipate and adapt to the changing preferences of their guests. In recent years, there has been a shift in regard to visitors’ expectations; it’s no longer simply about one-size-fits-all extravagance, but rather personalized luxury that allows travelers to create their own journeys.

This is exactly what you can expect at Seven x Seven Ishigaki. Located on the outskirts of Ishigaki city, overlooking the stunning azure waters of the Pacific Ocean, it bills itself as “the world’s first self-hospitality hotel.”

Self-Hospitality

According to David Miskin, the creative force behind the Seven x Seven brand and design, self-hospitality gives guests far more freedom and privacy without sacrificing quality of service. “What we are doing is giving guests control of their own experience from start to finish,” he explains. “This begins from the digital self-check-in, which eliminates the need for formal front desk interactions. Through our app, guests can navigate the property, access amenities and make requests on their own terms.

“We’ve designed an environment that offers all the luxury and elegance you’d expect, but without the constant oversight that can sometimes make traditional luxury stays feel restrictive.”

In recent years, Miskin has seen luxury properties fail to adjust their approach to the needs of modern-day travelers. They’ve put “too much focus on controlling the touchpoint of every guest,” he says, and this leaves guests feeling “over-supervised, while also limiting their ability to relax, explore and have fun.”

At Seven x Seven, on-site staff members are always available should guests require their assistance, but otherwise, you’ll hardly notice they are there. Once you’ve checked in digitally, you can spend time however you please — and there are plenty of options to keep visitors occupied within the hotel grounds. The resort has two impressive pools, both with their own whirlpool bath: a family pool on the ground floor that’s available to all hotel guests, plus a rooftop infinity pool for those 20 and over.

“The former is designed to be large and welcoming, with two sections, one specifically for children,” says Miskin. The latter allows for stunning panoramic views of the sea and coastline, and it has a swim-up bar, as well as a dedicated dining area where guests can enjoy cocktails, food and shisha.

In terms of amenities, Seven x Seven Ishigaki also boasts saunas and cold baths with beautiful design flourishes. One of the highlights is unquestionably its authentic Finnish sauna, where you can experience löyly — the hot steam that rises from a sauna stove when water is poured on the hot stones — directly from the mouth of a shisa, a mythological lion-dog statue with great significance in Okinawan culture.

When it comes to food and drink, Batida — a unique fusion restaurant that combines Italian, Spanish and Mexican influences — is well worth trying, as is Red, a chic underground bar and lounge that serves more than 200 types of gin.

Stunning Suites

For those looking to truly elevate their luxury experience, Seven x Seven Ishigaki has four suite options, each with stunning views and a large kitchen and dining space. For those wanting to go for a private swim, the pool suite is equipped with a sizable pool, as well as a private spa area where you can enjoy a sauna, cold plunge pool and a whirlpool bath.

The biggest of the suites is the penthouse on the 12th and 13th floors. It can accommodate up to eight people and comes with a minibar and wine cellar. It’s an impressive space, but for Miskin, it’s the suite with the swimming pool that appeals the most.

“If I were to stay one night at Seven x Seven, I would ideally book the pool suite, and I’d likely spend most of the day in my room,” he says. He notes that, since the room has a fully stocked kitchen, it’s easy to prepare and enjoy one’s own meals there. “Afterward, I’d enjoy the private pool, sauna, cold plunge and maybe even relax in the whirlpool bath. For dinner, I’d be more social and head to Batida. Later, I’d drop by Red Bar for drinks, play a round of billiards and maybe do some karaoke before returning to my room for an evening swim and a detox in my private sauna.”

A Prime Location

A night or two in one of Seven x Seven’s suites is certainly very appealing, though even for those who stay in one of the deluxe or standard rooms, it promises to be a memorable trip. Many guests will no doubt choose to spend their whole time at the hotel, making the most of all the facilities. Others, however, may want to explore outside. The resort, which is located 18 minutes by car from New Ishigaki Airport, is just a four-minute walk from the white sands of Maesato Beach.

The island’s top tourist attractions are easily accessible by car, including the mystical Blue Cave, which is a popular spot for snorkeling, and Ishigaki Yaima Village, where century-old traditional houses have been carefully restored. Though Ishigaki is most well known for its pristine beaches, it’s also lush with mangrove rivers and broad-leaf forests. It’s a delightful place to tour around. The only problem is that you probably won’t want to leave your hotel.

More Info

