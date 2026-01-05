There’s a particular kind of satisfaction that comes with film photography — the winding of a lever, the soft click of a shutter, the anticipation of getting your photos developed. Nowhere does this tactile magic feel more alive than in Tokyo, a city known for being a mecca for used film camera enthusiasts. Whether you’re on the hunt for a mint-condition Leica, a first SLR or a simple point-and-shoot, here are some of our favorite places.

Shinjuku

Shinjuku is where most film hunters should start, especially around the West Exit of Shinjuku Station. The shops here are big, well organized and perfect if you want something reliable without feeling overwhelmed.

Map Camera

Map Camera is the star of the area. Spread across several floors, the shop can easily keep you busy for an hour just going up and down, looking at shelf after shelf of cameras and lenses. Its used gear is carefully graded, and the shop often includes short warranties. Also, the selection is huge, covering everything from everyday 35mm SLRs to Leica M bodies and medium-format systems.

Kitamura Camera

Close by, the Shinjuku flagship of Kitamura Camera is a mix of “serious shop” and “treasure hunt.” The regular used sections are great, but the real adventure is the “junk” area on the third floor: shelves of heavily discounted cameras and lenses that may be untested or need some love. If you’re handy or just curious, it’s very easy to walk out with a random body “just to try it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milo Heng (@miloheng)

Lucky Camera Shop

Lucky Camera Shop is smaller but has plenty of personality. It’s the place you pop into on your way between the bigger stores, sometimes walking out with something totally unexpected, like a quirky compact or a beautifully brassed old body. All three stores are close enough that you can hit them in one relaxed afternoon.

Ginza

Ginza is where film cameras turn into objets d’art. Elegant and curated, this district caters to collectors seeking serviced classics, rare pieces or beautifully preserved examples. Prices tend to be higher than in other parts of the city, but the condition is often exquisite — it’s the type of place where a camera looks like it’s been displayed rather than used.

Lemon-sha Flagship

Lemon-sha (also called Lemon Inc.) has branches across Tokyo and Yokohama, but its Ginza flagship is the best known. The store is spacious, well stocked and renowned for having an exceptionally strict inspection process when acquiring second-hand gear. As a result, its used film cameras are generally in excellent condition, yet the prices are reasonable and tax-free shopping is available. Lemon-sha also offers a photo studio service for portraits and ID photos, giving visitors a chance to experience a Japanese-style studio shoot.

Sukiya Camera

Next is Sukiya Camera, a long-standing specialist with a deep love for German and European cameras. It’s the perfect destination if you’re seeking precision-engineered classics.

Katsumido Camera

Finally, Katsumido Camera rounds out the area. Often described as the “Harrods of Cameras,” it’s a luxurious spot ideal for window-shopping and spotting museum-worthy rarities.

Beloved Neighborhood Shops Worth the Journey

Beyond the major districts, Tokyo is dotted with smaller, distinctive shops that locals swear by — ideal for those who love the hunt as much as the find.

Popeye Camera, Jiyugaoka

A cult favorite in Jiyugaoka, Popeye Camera feels like a love letter to analog culture. Think pastel stationery, film rolls, quirky straps and a carefully curated array of used compact film cameras. It’s perfect for lifestyle shooters and beginners seeking charming point-and-shoots.

Ogikubo Camera no Sakuraya, Ogikubo

Affectionately called “Ogisaku,” this two-store operation caters to serious hobbyists and carries an excellent selection of telephoto lenses. The main shop sells new gear and hosts a cozy gallery, while the second store, also in Ogikubo, offers used equipment and developing services. It also has a dedicated Sony zone, with both recent and older bodies.

Fujiya Camera, Nakano

A historic shop founded in 1938 and beloved for its fair pricing and extensive used inventory, Fujiya Camera is one of Tokyo’s most trusted second-hand dealers, offering everything from film bodies to flashes and bags.

KungFu Camera, Koenji

Previously called Void Lens, KungFu Camera is a charming little shop founded by Hironori Kodama, a freelance journalist and photographer known for his work covering Ukraine and Hong Kong. Tucked away in Koenji, the shop has a tiny gallery space for up-and-coming photographers across Japan.

How To Read Condition Grades

Japanese shops usually use a grading system, so you can quickly guess how “loved” a camera has been. The exact letters and words can vary, but here is a rough idea of what you’ll find:

Mint / Like New: Basically looks unused, or so close that you’ll be scared to scratch it.

A / Excellent: Very clean, only tiny signs of use if you look closely.

B / Good: Obvious cosmetic wear, but fully usable and often great value.

C / Heavily Used: Lots of marks, maybe some quirks, but usually still working unless noted.

Junk: Sold as-is, no guarantees, often untested or known to be faulty.

Before you commit, it helps to check things like shutter speeds, focusing feel and aperture blades, and to look for haze or fungus. Staff are usually happy to help and will often have a small flashlight or magnifier handy.