Tokyo’s metropolis is an environment that propagates both preserved traditions and quirky new ideas, where you can see ancient temples and maid cafes — sometimes in the same neighborhood.

Tinder Japan’s new pop-up event attempts to do both with their very own shrine: Tinja.

The online dating platform will open up their spiritual forum for a limited time from September 12 to September 15 in Shibuya. The name “Tinja” combines Tinder with jinja, or Shinto shrine. With dating disasters and heartbreaks, Tinja offers a medium for relieving yourself from the romantic toxicity of the past in order to free your heart for future prospects.

Sever Ties with the Toxic Past

The Tinder shrine is a modern adaptation of the traditional Japanese shrine customs of enkiri (severing ties) and otakiage (sacred fire ritual).

Tinder’s new interpretations present solutions not solely for romantic love but for any and all stress-inducing relationships, including friendships and office relations. For those with unresolved feelings or holding on to relationships that terminated on a negative note, Tinja can supply closure and a new optimistic outlook on new encounters.

Things To Do at Tinja

Tinja’s pop-up shrine will have a variety of activities to facilitate a mental cleanse.

The Moyasanakya (translating to “I need to burn it”) exhibition invites guests to anonymously submit the burning stories behind their severed ties. Feel free to rant and pour out your buried emotions. Selected anecdotes will be exhibited at the venue.

After the toxic past is cut and burned, guests can partake in a fortune-telling experience. Participants who are registered on the Tinder app can upgrade to see a professional fortune-teller who will be at the shrine.

The event will also be serving refreshing jelly drinks that add yet another layer to the wordplay: “Tinja Ale” — a play on the Japanese pronunciation of ginger ale.

The pop-up event will take place at ZeroBase Shibuya from 13:00-19:00 on September 12, and from 11:00-19:00 from September 13 to September 15.

