Summer is here and to go with the warm weather, Tokyo has sizzling hot events happening all over town. This week TW celebrates the launch of its latest issue at Or Miyashita Park in Shibuya. If you’re in the neighborhood, come join the fun!

Other events happening this week include art exhibitions and seasonal afternoon tea campaigns.

Community & Live Events

1.

Tokyo Weekender Magazine Party: Celebrating the Jul-Aug 2023 Issue

Chill out with the TW crew at Tokyo’s hottest (yet very comfortable under AC) party at Or, Miyashita Park on August 4. Sip on the original TW x OR cocktail available only for one night that we’ve created and connect with the coolest Tokyoites.

Every other month, Tokyo Weekender creates and celebrates the non-digital and tangible parts of culture. At our party, you can grab a free copy of the latest issue of TW and have a chance to chat with fellow creatives. A host of writers, photographers, designers and artists who are part of TW in some shape or form will also be there. As well as a selection of the inspiring people interviewed for the magazine. Together, we will create a genuine cultural hub for one night.

For more information, see our event listing.

2.

The Jazz Avengers x Maduro, Grand Hyatt Tokyo

The Jazz Avengers, led by popular drummer Senri Kawaguchi, is a supergroup featuring some of Japan’s top female jazz musicians. They will hold a one-night-only special performance (consisting of two shows) at the Maduro jazz lounge in Grand Hyatt Tokyo in Roppongi Hills on August 6. The first show is from 6:30pm to 8:30pm and the second is from 9:30 to 11pm.

For more information, see our event listing.

3.

Tohaku Chakan at the Tokyo National Museum

The Tokyo National Museum is hosting Tohaku Chakan (teahouse) in their Okyokan, a traditional Japanese house on the museum premises, from July 14 to January 28, 2024. A variety of food, beverages and activities have been prepared for visitors to enjoy Japanese culture.

For more information, see our event listing.

Exhibitions

4.

“Through the garden window, the dew on the grass” — Exhibition by Kathleen Reilly and Taro Karibe

Cale/Field Sewing Tokyo will hold an exhibition by Kathleen Reilly and Taro Karibe from July 28 to August 18, 2023. The works of both Kathleen Reilly and Taro Karibe use different angles of perspective to explore the nature of the realm of the self and others. In exploring the overlap between Reilly’s act of transforming the artist’s inner experience into poetry and sculptures and Karibe’s act of generating landscape photography through communication with AI, the two artists, in searching through conversations, identified the story of “The Butterfly Dream,” said to be seen by the Chinese philosopher Zhuangzi, as a shared image. Understanding the ephemeral nature of approaching others, which can only be achieved by constant observation, both artists attempt to penetrate through some acts of destruction.

For more information, see our event listing.

5.

Cristina BanBan Solo Exhibition at Perrotin Tokyo

Perrotin Tokyo will have Barcelona-native Cristina BanBan’s works on display in a solo exhibit. BanBan’s works are mainly of female forms, and her mastery of composition and aesthetic forms is apparent in her nuanced pieces. Read TW’s interview with BanBan to learn more about the artist.

For more information, see our event listing.

6.

DinoScience Expo at Tokyo Midtown

The DinoScience Expo is back in Tokyo Midtown. Visitors can experience the world of dinosaurs based on the latest scientific discoveries. The Expo offers a unique atmosphere and interactive exhibitions alongside an entertaining nighttime space.

For more information, see our event listing.

7.

Ryutaro Takahashi Contemporary Japanese Art Collection Exhibition

What Museum is a contemporary art collector’s museum operated by Terrada Warehouse. For its reopening, the museum is showing Ryutaro Takahashi’s Contemporary Japanese Art Collection Exhibition. The collection was established in 1997 by psychiatrist Ryutaro Takahashi, one of Japan’s foremost art collectors. It currently consists of more than 3,000 works of art, which offer a comprehensive view of the diversity of the Japanese contemporary art scene.

For more information, see our event listing.

8.

“Seeing Without a Seer” Exhibition at Fergus McCaffrey Tokyo

Fergus McCaffrey Tokyo is pleased to announce the opening of “Seeing Without a Seer,” a drawing exhibition by eight artists: Joe Bradley, Cecily Brown, Sam Francis, Marcia Hafif, Natsuyuki Nakanishi, Brice Marden, Cy Twombly, and Jiro Yoshihara.

For more information, see our event listing.

9.

Exhibition: Sampling Furniture

These days, interest is growing in making customization and DIY part of our daily lives. D&Department are pursuing this trend with tools for daily living that transcend traditional concepts. D&Department’s Sampling Furniture series, “creates without creating” by reassembling existing commercial products, parts, and waste materials into sample products that resemble everyday furniture items like chairs and storage chests.

For more information, see our event listing.

10.

Yayoi Kusama’s Self-Obliteration/Psychedelic World Exhibition

This exhibition focuses on the psychedelic aspects of Yayoi Kusama’s work and presents rich variations of her creations from different periods. It includes the premiere of her latest series of hexagonal mirrored rooms — first presented at her solo exhibition in New York in the latter half of the 1960s, as well as a film and related materials. Through these showcases, this exhibition introduces Kusama’s activities at that time, which were also a driving force of the psychedelic movement.

11.

MOT Presents: How I feel is not your problem, period. “How I feel is not your problem, period.” at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo serves to cast an eye on the difficulties of life that teenagers may feel and proposes to continue thinking about various unanswerable questions through engaging with contemporary art. The works of five artists: Shigeo Arikawa, Makiko Yamamoto, Atsushi Watanabe (I’m here project), Riki Takeda, and Kayako Nakashima attempt to think about and understand people they don’t know, or those who are not there in front of them. Through this exhibition, the artists hand over the words “How I feel is not your problem, period.” to teenage children, with the message that it is okay not to empathize. For more information, see our event listing. Seasonal Events 12.

Tokyo Midtown Garden Summer: Midpark Lounge and Foot Bath Tokyo Midtown Garden changes with the seasons and holidays. To make the most of summer, they’ve created the Tokyo Midtown’s Midpark Lounge. A special menu will be on offer and diners can relax on specially-installed tables and chairs, relishing the summer breeze. From 5pm daily, guests are invited to enjoy the refreshing ashimizu (Japanese traditional cold foot bath) area. Sit down to paddle your feet in the cool running stream. For more information, see our event listing. 13.

Rooftop Champagne Garden feat. Moët & Chandon at Pullman Tokyo Tamachi Enjoy a night out at Pullman Tokyo Tamachi’s rooftop bar Platform9 with a glass of Moët & Chandon and free flowing wine. The rooftop bar boasts impressive Moët & Chandon decorations and fresh white parasols, where you can escape the heat and the hustle and bustle of the city. For more information, see our event listing.

14.

Signature Summer Afternoon Tea at The Peak Lounge, Park Hyatt Hotel

Aiming to bring the beach to the center of Tokyo, The Peak Lounge’s 2023 Signature Summer Afternoon Tea is full of delightful creations imagined by Executive Pastry Chef Julien Perrinet and his team, like a vanilla and strawberry cake shaped into a flamingo buoy, a blueberry fromage mousse topped with a white chocolate sea star, and a lifelike chocolate cream pearl in a beautiful oyster shell. Finish with a refreshing peach-infused shaved ice.

For more information, see our event listing.

15.

Tokyo Marriott Hotel Presents: Peach Pink Afternoon Tea

For the months of July and August, the Tokyo Marriott Hotel’s Afternoon Tea will be peachy pink. The hotel’s sweet and savory dishes use an abundance of peaches, the fruit that represents the summer season with its bright sweetness. The pastry chef’s passion for peaches is expressed in his desire for customers to enjoy them in their best condition. The lineup also includes nine other cute sweets, such as bonbon chocolates and cream puffs, all designed to resemble the essence of the peach. Four savory dishes, including a pasta dish accented with cool basil and lovely pink sandwiches, are also being served.

For more information, see our event listing.

16.

Il Lupino Prime Mango & Tropical Fruits Afternoon Tea

Il Lupino Prime in Tokyo, a German-owned Italian restaurant established in Hawaii, is offering a new Mango & Tropical Fruits Afternoon Tea course beginning on June 15. It features six different savory dishes, including USDA prime beef mini hamburgers, lemon and caviar capellini and fresh vegetable sticks.

For more information, see our event listing.

17.

Summer BBQ Terrace at Grand Hyatt Tokyo

Making the best out of the summer season, the Grand Hyatt Tokyo has a seasonal summer terrace offering American barbecue and free flowing drinks. Oak Door Summer Terrace “BBQ Road Trip” is an indulgent spread of five types of meat including Japanese beef and pork ribs, as well as grilled shrimp and scallops. There’s also a plan for a free flow of tropical fruit, sweet and sour cocktails and ice-cold beer. The theme revolves around traversing the Mid-Southern United States on “Route 66.”

For more information, see our event listing.

18.

Matcha Afternoon Tea at ANA InterContinental Tokyo

This hotel offers an elegant afternoon tea featuring 12 types of petit gâteaux combining summer fruits and fragrant matcha, as well as five beautifully presented savory dishes, all made with matcha tea. Enjoy a cool afternoon with a wide variety of beverages, including Ronnefeldt tea. The set is served in the Atrium Lounge with a two-hour seating limit.

For more information, see our event listing.

19.

Mediterranean Beer Terrace at Pullman Tokyo Tamachi

Open-air beer terraces are a hallmark of Tokyo’s sweltering summer. Pullman Tokyo Tamachi has themed its beer terrace this year around Mediterranean cuisines. Alongside beer, it offers sparkling wine, whiskey, plum wine, lemon sour and soft drinks. You can enjoy Greek souvlaki-inspired quesadillas, sausages, grilled vegetables and more. Unlike evening-only spots, this beer terrace is open both for lunch and dinner and pets are allowed too.

For more information, see our event listing.

20.

The Steakhouse Chef’s Brunch at ANA InterContinental Tokyo

The hotel’s international team of chefs came up with a menu that would suit the diversified lifestyles of the ever-evolving cosmopolitan city of Tokyo. Based on the concepts of “the city that never sleeps,” “any person can eat anytime,” and “always brunch time,” The Steakhouse Chef’s Brunch features a lineup of international dishes suitable for a brunch that is not restricted by time.

An eye-catching seven-course of snacks is served on a three-tiered stand in the style of afternoon tea. Snacks include a mini croissant with grilled bacon, deviled eggs, hummus and more. This is followed by a fixed-style menu with a choice of appetizers, main dishes and desserts.

For more information, see our event listing.

