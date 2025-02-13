A game-themed cafe, official store and event space, the Square Enix Cafe in Akihabara, Tokyo, first opened in 2016 with a Final Fantasy XV theme. In 2020, it moved to its current location just in time to celebrate the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

During its time in the geek capital of Japan, the cafe has held all sorts of events, including a limited 10-day collaboration with Visual Works, featuring visuals from Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius, Final Fantasy VI and more. The word “final” appears a lot in the story of Square Enix Cafe.

Sadly, it’s also found in the following announcement: the cafe’s final day will be March 31, 2025, when the establishment closes permanently. We talked to one of the shop’s staff members to learn more about this Akihabara mainstay before it shuts its doors forever.

Themed Menus

The decor, menu and inventory of the Square Enix Cafe have changed with the release of new Square Enix games and promotional retrospectives. In its final days, the cafe will celebrate the NieR action role-playing franchise with commemorative place mats, coasters and a special menu.

“The themed menus are discussed in depth with the development team,” said one of the cafe’s staff members. “We then cooperate with food and beverage companies to bring our visions to life. It’s a collaborative effort, and we have received a certain amount of positive feedback on the food thanks to it.”

The group effort, that’s been a part of Square Enix Cafe since the beginning, is so important to the team that our source asked that we not mention them by name. They wanted all the credit to go to the “cafe group” that, for years, has come together and combined their strengths to create something greater than the sum of its parts.

Immersive Gaming for All

“We exist as a place for fans to immerse themselves in the world of Square Enix, not only through gameplay but also by familiarizing them with the company’s IPs,” the staff member says.

This is achieved through artwork, sculptures and all sorts of merchandise — from tote bags to glassware — as well as creative dishes and drinks. It’s essentially allowing people to experience gaming with all five senses and to bring them closer to Square Enix’s inventive virtual worlds, which makes the space more welcoming to newcomers.

“Most of our guests are naturally fans of the titles we have on display,” says the cafe group member. “Some customers, however, have become fans of the cafe itself, regardless of the game we’re currently collaborating with. Many of them are women in their 20s, 30s and 40s.”

Even if they are not longtime fans of the games promoted by the cafe, just being surrounded by all that gaming culture normalizes it in their minds. That’s how people overcome their apprehensions and give video games a chance.

An Emotional Journey

Eight and a half years might not seem like a very long time, but in that period, the Square Enix Cafe has helped to encourage many new gamers and given them and veteran fans the memories of a lifetime.

“We’ve run a single title or a series multiple times, often with the support of the games’ creative teams. I think that the cafe has been a valuable place for people to meet these creators,” states the staff member.

Sometimes they “met” through the artwork, other times it was in person, like when J’Nique Nicole and Emi Evans, the singers and songwriters of NieR: Automata, visited the cafe and sang along to the songs they helped create.

With less than two months to go, the cafe group has a simple message for its fans: “Thank you for visiting us for the past eight and a half years. Although this cafe will close soon, it does not mean the end for Square Enix’s collaborative spaces. We hope to see you again someday in another form. Until then, please take care.”

Alternative Square Enix Locations

If you’re not able to make it to the Square Enix Cafe in Akihabara to say your final goodbyes in person, there’s the Artnia Square Enix space in Shinjuku and the Square Enix Garden official store in Shibuya.

Due to the cafe’s popularity and limited stock, reservations are required for certain promotional dishes and drinks and to avoid long waiting times.

