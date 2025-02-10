Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a romantic hotel stay with your one true love. Now, while romance might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about love hotels, some places have a real charm that can make your night feel extra special. From elegant suites with rose-themed decor to rooms featuring private outdoor baths, here’s our carefully curated selection of the most romantic love hotels in and around Tokyo for a special Valentine’s Day.

Romantic Love Hotels in Tokyo

Hotel Lotus Shibuya, Tokyo

Hotel Lotus Shibuya has everything you need for a tropical Valentine’s celebration. From a sauna to an open air bath adorned with pink petals (reservation required), you’ll be in the mood in no time. There’s also all-you-can-drink beer on tap, so no matter how you feel going in, you will surely leave with a smile on your face.

Hotel Gransky, Tokyo

The luxury rooms at Hotel Gransky come with two beds apiece. Its Premier Gran Suite Room is resplendent with roses on the table and hints of gold threaded through the bedsheets. Whether you’re soaking in the luxurious bath or lounging on the golden bed, this love hotel elevates romance to a whole new level.

Hotel Sara Kinshicho, Tokyo

Have a romantic date at The Sumida Hokusai Museum, head out for dinner and then finish the evening with a grand time at Hotel Sara Kinshicho. The welcome lounge does just that, welcoming guests with free alcohol and a range of snacks, so that lovers can relax before heading up to their room.

For anyone hoping for a Valentine’s Day theme, the hotel boasts a variety of pink and red rooms — we’re taking creative license with our “Valentine’s theme” claim — for you to choose from. Examples include the Pinky Princess room, with its pink tinged decor and mood lighting, and the Passionate Red Rose room.

Romantic Love Hotels Near Tokyo

Hotel Apricot Grande, Gunma

Hotel Apricot Grande is an ideal getaway for couples who want a little entertainment to give their evening a little extra sparkle. The hotel has three rooms equipped with a karaoke machine, so make sure your karaoke song list is up-to-date to impress whoever you’re sharing with. The gold decor and warm tones in the rooms should help to turn up the metaphorical heat in no time.

Hotel Sara Kawagoe, Saitama

Hotel Sara Kawagoe in the ideal area for a Tokyo day trip — or an evening adventure. Kawagoe is located as little as 30 minutes from central Tokyo by express train, and is known as “little Edo” for its quaint Edo period architecture. Have a cute Valentine’s date in Kawagoe, then bed down for the night in one of Sara Kawagoe’s fancier rooms.

Tips for Booking Your Romantic Love Hotel

There are several ways to reserve a room at a love hotel for Valentine’s Day, though we recommend booking early as it is, unsurprisingly, one of the busiest days in the industry’s calendar. You can reserve a room online via sites such as Booking.com and Agoda and sometimes directly through the hotel website.

If you’re looking for somewhere quickly, you can just head into a hotel near you and select your room in person, although you may have to wait a while until a room is available. Many hotels have waiting rooms where you can pass the time. Sometimes these rooms will be basic, other times they may have some drinks.

As love hotels are designed to be discreet, it’s unlikely that you will meet a staff member while you’re there.

When you book, decide carefully whether you want to “Stay” or “Rest.” The former means a whole night stay, while the latter is just for a short time — usually two or three hours. Many hotels charge in 15 or 30 minute increments if you overstay your allotted time, so it’s a good idea to set an alarm when you arrive. Some hotels will ring the telephone in the room to signal that you only have a limited amount of time left.

