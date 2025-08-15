First-time visitors to Japan are often advised to “stay on the Yamanote Line” — and for good reason. The circular train line loops around central Tokyo, covering many of the city’s major shopping districts, cultural sites and more. Some key stations include Shinjuku, Shibuya, Ueno, Ikebukuro and, of course, Tokyo. The famous green loop, however, also includes several overlooked neighborhoods that hold distinct charm and history of their own. If you need a change of pace from Tokyo’s most touristy areas, or if you’re looking for a quieter neighborhood to stay in, read on! Below, we introduce some of the Yamanote Line’s hidden gems.

Nippori: Textiles and Nostalgic Paths

Known as Tokyo’s textile district, Nippori preserves a nostalgic shitamachi (old downtown) atmosphere. Nippori Fabric Town, a 1-kilometer-long street, is a treasure trove for designers, hobbyists and craft lovers, boasting a vast selection of fabrics, buttons and sewing accessories. The neighborhood provides a glimpse into the quieter side of Tokyo.

Yanaka Ginza, located in close proximity on the opposite side of Nippori Station, is a shopping street lined with traditional snack stalls, charming cafes and cat-themed art. Try delicacies like menchi katsu (fried minced meat cutlet), and check out Tennoji Temple, famous for its beautiful bronze Buddha statue.

Komagome: Peaceful Gardens

The serene neighborhood of Komagome is home to Rikugien, one of Tokyo’s most beautiful and meticulously crafted gardens. Designated an Important Cultural Asset in 1953, the garden exemplifies the tranquility of Edo-period landscaping and is known for its breathtaking weeping cherry tree.

Not far away is the equally impressive Kyu-Furukawa Garden, which presents a fascinating blend of cultures. A Western-style brick mansion and a charming rose garden sit atop a hill, while a traditional Japanese garden, with a pond and teahouse, lies below.

When visiting the neighborhood, be sure to remain quiet and respectful, as it’s largely a residential area.

Sugamo: ‘Grandma’s Harajuku’

Right next to Komagome is Sugamo, a distinctive shopping area affectionately called “Grandma’s Harajuku.” Jizo-dori shopping street is brimming with shops and restaurants catering to an older demographic, with everything from traditional sweets like shio-daifuku (salted rice cakes) to the area’s famous red underwear, believed to bring good health and luck to the wearer.

The neighborhood’s spiritual heart is Kogan-ji Temple, where visitors can participate in a ritual to pray for health. During the ritual, participants pour water on a body part of the Arai Kannon (“washing deity”) statue. It’s said that ailments or pain in that same area will ease.

Mejiro: A Stylish, Historic Neighborhood

Surrounding Mejiro Station, Mejiro is a sophisticated residential neighborhood known for its refined atmosphere and historic ties to Japanese nobility. The area is most distinguished by its academic heritage; it is home to the prestigious Gakushuin University, which was established to educate the children of the imperial family and aristocracy.

Head to Mejiro Garden, a traditional Japanese strolling garden with a pond and teahouse, for a peaceful stroll. It’s especially gorgeous during the autumn foliage season, enveloped in red and gold. Mejiro’s streets are lined with upscale homes, charming cafes and boutiques.

Gotanda: Hidden Eateries and Izakaya

Situated between Osaki and Meguro stations, Gotanda, surrounded by high-rise office buildings, manages to retain its lively and diverse food scene. The area is particularly well known for having an abundance of izakaya (Japanese pubs) and other dining options, from casual eateries to high-end establishments.

Some of its notable izakaya include Shokudo Todaka, which offers a cozy atmosphere and creative, visually appealing tapas-style dishes; Taishu Sakaba Beetle Gotanda, a classic izakaya with yakitori and grilled dishes; and Nichinan, a rustic space known for its grilled beef skewers.

