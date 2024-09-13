Tokyo feels like it is in a constant state of flux. Looking over it one month, you may see something completely different from the next. It’s this exciting dynamism that makes viewing the city so exciting. There’s the juxtaposition of the expansive Yoyogi Park and the concrete buildings of all levels. This is interspersed with specific landmarks, framed by the sea or mountains. Yet, while it can seem different every time, there are certain viewpoints from which it always looks spectacular. Here are the best places from which to gaze upon, and photograph, Tokyo’s cityscape.

Tokyo Skytree, Oshiage

At 634 meters high, Tokyo Skytree is the tallest tower in the metropolis, and with its year-round light-up, it is one of the most recognizable landmarks in Japan’s capital. Standing at an impressive 450 meters, the upper Skytree observation deck provides spectacular views of Tokyo’s Lego-like buildings and patches of forest. You can snap breathtaking pictures of Tokyo Bay and the distant mountains, which creates a dramatic juxtaposition of nature and urbanity.

Once you’ve finished, head over to Daikoku-no-yu for a relaxing bath with Skytree views.

Shibuya Sky, Shibuya

Shibuya Sky lives up to its reputation with an impressive view of Tokyo’s dynamic skyline. Sitting atop the Shibuya Scramble Square building, this observation deck offers a 360-degree panoramic view that showcases the city’s iconic landmarks and bustling urban sprawl. The popularity of Shibuya Sky is well-earned, as it delivers one of the most striking and comprehensive views of Tokyo’s city scene.

The space is open late, so budding photographers can capture the vivid neon lights and twinkling skyscraper windows or marvel at the distant Mount Fuji on clear days. Rent a yukata and bring along your own photographer (or friend, partner) to take your picture against the city backdrop.

Tokyo Tower, Minato

The second-tallest tower in Tokyo, after Tokyo Skytree, Tokyo Tower makes for a tremendous vantage point from which to snap. At 333 meters high, with a lattice of metal to resemble Paris’s Eiffel Tower, it’s also one of the most memorable. Built near Shiba Park, its metallic structure provides a stark contrast to the greenery below, so it’s worth having a picnic or grabbing an ice cream or hot snack (depending on the season) to enjoy while looking up at it.

To get to the top deck of Tokyo Tower, you’ll need to buy tickets, so make sure that you make the most of your time there.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, Shinjuku

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building is one of the better places to capture the city’s skyline and, best of all, it’s free. At 202 meters, both the north and south observation decks have sweeping views of Tokyo’s impressive array of high-rises. The south deck even has a free piano for talented players to soothe the ears of fellow punters while they take in the sights. From the west, you may be able to catch Mount Fuji if it’s a clear day.

After taking in the views, don’t miss the chance to visit Morethan Bakery nearby. This charming spot serves up delightful pastries and is a perfect place to unwind and savor a treat while reflecting on your skyline photography.

Ikebukuro Sunrise Mall, Ikebukuro

A short walk from Ikebukuro Station, the observatory at Ikebukuro Sunrise Mall offers a refreshing perspective on the city’s skyline. Often overlooked, it’s a great spot for capturing the sprawling cityscape without the usual throngs of tourists. From its 251-meter-high rooftop, you can enjoy a full panoramic view of Ikebukuro and beyond.

Carrot Tower, Sangenjaya

The 124-meter-high Carrot Tower in Sangenjaya is a hidden photo spot that offers a great view of Tokyo and Mount Fuji on clearer days. On the 26th floor, there is a cozy lounge, bar and restaurant where you can relax while taking in the expansive views. Sit back, relax and snap away with no time limit. Carrot Tower is a free alternative to more crowded observation decks.

Have a drink there before heading down to Sanegnjaya’s yokocho below for some yakitori and a chat with some colorful characters.

Mori Building 52nd Floor, Roppongi

The 52nd floor of Roppongi’s Mori Building delivers an elevated perspective of Tokyo. Called Tokyo City View, it’s known for its modern design and sleek ambiance. The observation deck offers a panoramic view that captures the essence of Tokyo’s skyline come day or night. Its floor-to-ceiling windows provide unobstructed views of the city’s intricate layout and glittering lights come nightfall, making it a prime location for both daytime and nighttime photography.

The observation deck is located in the same building as the Mori Art Museum, so take in some art before heading over to the observation deck to admire a different sort of view.

