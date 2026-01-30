In this week’s news roundup we report on two tear gas attacks that occurred on the same night in Tokyo. Campaigning has begun for next month’s Lower House election. Recent polls indicate the Liberal Democratic Party is on track to win back a sole majority. Chinese airlines cancel flights on 49 routes to Japan. Thousands visit Ueno Zoo to bid farewell to Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei. And Prune wins the annual capybara bath contest. In sport, Ukrainian sumo star Aonishiki triumphs again and soccer player Yu Hirakawa impresses on and off the pitch.

Suspects Escape with ¥420 Million Following Tear Gas Robbery in Tokyo

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, three suspects robbed five people on a street in central Tokyo. The victims, three Japanese and two Chinese nationals, were reportedly loading a car in Ueno with suitcases full of money when they were attacked. They told the police the cases contained around ¥420 million ($2.7 million) in cash. According to Yahoo News, they are reluctant to explain who owned the cash. One victim said they were sprayed with what appeared to be tear gas. The robbers then fled in a getaway car.

Shortly after the robbery, a man in his 50s was struck by a vehicle about 100 meters away. The police said the pedestrian sustained minor injuries. An abandoned blue minivan was found in the area. A few hours later, a man was sprayed with tear gas by three men at Haneda Airport while loading a suitcase containing ¥190 million in cash into his car. Three men fled the scene in a white vehicle without taking anything. The victim suffered minor eye injuries. Around one minute before that incident, an attempted theft occurred in the same parking lot.

Polls Indicate the LDP Is on Track To Win Standalone Majority in Lower House Election

On Monday, the day before campaigning began for next month’s Lower House election, party leaders gathered for a debate at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo. During the discussion, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi repeated her vow to step down as leader if the ruling bloc suffers a defeat. Pressed on what she meant by “defeat,” Takaichi replied, “Well, if the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party are unable to secure a majority, I’ll resign immediately.” So, what are the chances of that happening? According to the latest polls, not very high.

On Thursday, the Yomiuri Shimbun and Nikkei published the results of a telephone and internet survey taken on January 27 and 28. Both polls indicate that the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) could gain a majority of the 465 seats independently. Combined with the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), the LDP-led coalition is aiming for at least 261 seats. This would be an “absolute stable majority,” ensuring control over all standing committee chairs and a majority in every committee within the Lower House. When parliament was dissolved last Friday, the LDP had 196 seats. The JIP had 34.

Chinese Airlines Cancel Flights on 49 Routes to Japan

It’s been nearly three months since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comment about Taiwan, in which she said an emergency involving the use of force there could constitute a “survival-threatening situation” in Japan. The remark angered officials in China, and the nation’s Foreign Ministry urged its citizens to refrain from visiting Japan. Relations between the two countries have continued to disintegrate since then. In a social media post on Monday, the ministry reiterated its warning, stating, “Chinese citizens in Japan are facing serious safety threats.” Chinese airlines are also continuing to cancel flights to Japan.

According to the China Daily, the cancellation rate for flights from mainland China to Japan stands at 47.2% this month, up 7.8% points from December. On Monday, information platform Flight Master revealed that all scheduled flights on 49 China-Japan air routes have been canceled for February 2026. Also on Monday, China’s biggest airlines — Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines — announced that they were extending their cancellation and rescheduling period for Japan-related flights until October 24. Previously, passengers were eligible for free refunds or ticket time changes for flights up until March 28.

Japan’s Last Pandas Depart for China

As well as Chinese tourism plummeting in Japan, Beijing is reportedly tightening the screening of Japan-bound exports of rare earths and other rare metals. On top of all that, this week Japan waved goodbye to its two remaining Chinese pandas. On Sunday, thousands of visitors flocked to Ueno Zoo in Tokyo to say farewell to twin cubs Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, who were born to their parents Shin Shin and Ri Ri in 2021. It leaves the country without any pandas for the first time since 1972. They departed the country on Tuesday.

“I’ve been coming to watch them since they were born,” Nene Hashino, a woman in her 40s, told the Guardian. She added, “It feels like my own children are going somewhere far away. It’s sad.” With relations between the two nations worsening, the prospect of China loaning any pandas to Japan in the near future seems remote. The country started utilizing giant pandas as diplomatic gifts to strengthen ties with other countries after the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949. China, though, retains ownership of all pandas it loans overseas.

Prune Wins Japan’s Annual Capybara Bath Contest

In other zoo-related news, Prune, representing Nagasaki Bio Park, claimed the 2026 title of Japan’s most relaxed capybara this week. The national “Capybara Long Bath Showdown” is an annual event. Five zoos across the country face off to see which of their capybara champions takes the longest soak in an outdoor bath. It’s that simple. This year’s winner stayed submerged for a staggering 1 hour, 45 minutes and 18 seconds, living up to its fitting and iconic name, Prune. Koharu from Nasu Animal Kingdom finished second, soaking for 1 hour, 32 minutes and 17 seconds.

Truffle from Izu Shaboten Zoo took the bronze medal, dipping out after 1 hour, 26 minutes and 57 seconds. It meant Hechima from the Saitama Children’s Zoo Park, arguably Japan’s most famous capybara, missed out on a podium finish. A household name in the world of niche competitions, Hechima is known as the “Watermelon Queen” after winning four consecutive summer speed-eating contests. As she began to doze off, visitors watching from a distance, whispered, “Hang in there.” One capybara, though, wasn’t prepared to hang around. Sheeta from Ishikawa Zoo exited the water after a mere 17 seconds.

Aonishiki Wins Second Successive Title

On Sunday evening, Ukrainian star Aonishiki defeated maegashira No. 4 Atamifuji in a playoff to clinch his second consecutive Honbasho (Grand Sumo Tournament) title. If he makes it three on the bounce at the Haru-basho in March, he will become the sport’s 76th yokozuna. The 21-year-old, whose real name is Danylo Yavhusishyn, is the first wrestler since Hakuho in 2006 to win a debut tournament after being promoted to the rank of ozeki. Prior to the playoff, Aonishiki overcame fellow ozeki Kotozakura to finish with a 12-3 record. The next Honbasho is in Osaka.

In other sports news, soccer player Yu Hirakawa impressed again as he came off the bench for Hull City in the English Championship. The 25-year-old winger, who joined the Tigers on loan from Bristol City earlier this month, also won plaudits for his actions off the pitch. A female fan posted on X about her son who “wanted to hide from the world,” after being bullied. Hirakawa replied to the post, promising to give the youngster his shirt, which he did following the game against Swansea City. He also offered him some words of comfort.

