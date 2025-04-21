Foreign content creators causing trouble in Japan seems to be a regular occurrence these days. The latest “influencer” to create controversy here is 17-year-old Simon Both, who’s better known as Streichbruder or Sigma Boy. Videos of him playing loud music via a large speaker on trains infuriated many netizens.

After disembarking, he always makes space for himself before a trademark backflip — last year he achieved a Guinness World Record for the most backflips from a standing position in 30 seconds. His total was 19. There are several videos of him in Tokyo doing backflips as crowds of people enthusiastically egg him on.

Streichbruder’s Antics Annoy Netizens

While Streichbruder does have a lot of followers — almost 1 million on Instagram — he also has a huge number of detractors. Unsurprisingly, his recent antics in Tokyo riled up a lot of people.

“Imagine you worked a 12 hour shift, you’re super tired and just want to relax on the train, then this German TikToker shows up and ruins your peace for clout,” posted one annoyed X user. Another wrote, “These people are so lucky they’re doing this in Japan. If they were doing this in the Philippines instead, they might just end up like that Russian dude.”

The Russian that person is referring to is Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, a YouTuber and content creator known for his pranks and publicity stunts, such as invading the pitch during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Final between Germany and Argentina in Brazil. He was arrested by Philippine authorities earlier this month for alleged harassment and theft during livestreams.

Controversial Content Creators in Japan

Some feel Japanese authorities are too lenient with troublemaking content creators. The most infamous here was Ramsey Khalid Ismael, known as Johnny Somali. He was eventually arrested for trespassing in Osaka, but was soon released with a slap on the wrist. There was also notorious YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou who, along with three fellow video content creators, traveled across Japan without paying for public transport.

There have been several incidents in recent months, including Ice Poseidon stealing fruit, DBR6 throwing an ice ball at a volunteer at the Sapporo Snow Festival, Marimar Pérez-Banus doing a pull-up on a Shinto shrine gate and Mizkif, along with two others, doing likewise on a cherry blossom tree.

Related Posts