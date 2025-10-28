Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met with US President Donald Trump at Akasaka Palace’s State Guest House in Tokyo on Tuesday morning. They apologized for being late as they reportedly watched part of the third game of the World Series together. After posing for pictures, during which Trump described Takaichi’s handshake as “very strong,” the pair headed for talks with senior officials. They signed two new deals — one marking a new “golden age” of relations between the nations and the other, a crucial rare earths agreement.

Trump Full of Praise for Abe Ally Takaichi

The last time Trump was in Akasaka Palace was in 2019 to meet Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in 2022. “Everything I know from Shinzo and others, you will be one of the great prime ministers. I’d also like to congratulate you on being the first woman prime minister. It’s a big deal,” Trump told Takaichi. After the pair talked on the phone on Saturday, Trump said, “She’s great … We’re going to be seeing her very soon. She’s very friendly. She was a very, very close ally and friend of Prime Minister Abe and you know he was one of my favorites.”

According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Takaichi plans to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. “In such a short period of time, the world started to enjoy more peace,” Takaichi told reporters on Tuesday. “I myself was so impressed and inspired by you, Mr. President,” she added. Prior to their first face-to-face meeting, Takaichi said, “I would like to realize a new golden age of the Japan-US alliance, where both Japan and the United States will become stronger and also more prosperous.”

Trump Says US Will Do ‘Everything in Our Power’ To Help Families of Abductees

During their meeting on Tuesday, the two leaders also greeted the families of Japanese people who were abducted by North Korea. The Japanese government believes that at least 17 citizens were abducted by Pyongyang agents, starting in 1977. Five citizens were returned to Japan in 2002. “I’ve met the families before, and I’m with them all the way, and the US is with them all the way,” said Trump. “We have not done anything. We’ve been so busy. But we will do everything in our power.”

Trump flew from Malaysia to Japan on Monday for the second stop on his Asia tour. Shortly after arriving, he met with Emperor Naruhito, who was quoted as saying he hopes Trump’s visit will “further strengthen the friendly relations between Japan and the United States.” During his time in Japan, Trump is expected to visit the US naval base in Yokosuka and sit down for discussions with Japanese business leaders. He is due to depart Tokyo for Seoul on Wednesday morning, where he is scheduled to meet China’s Xi Jinping.

