In 2021, Saitama Prefecture enacted a first-of-its-kind still ordinance, prohibiting walking on escalators. Nagoya then followed suit two years later. Though it is non-binding and there are no penalties for defying the rules, the ordinance in Nagoya appears to have had a significant impact on how people ride escalators. A survey conducted in Aichi Prefecture’s capital last year showed there was a 93.3% compliance rate for standing.

Encouraging People To Stand on Both Sides of the Escalator

For decades, the unwritten rule in Japan has been that one side of the escalator (the left side in Tokyo, but it varies depending on the city) is for people to stand, while the other side is free for people to walk up or down. The ordinances in Saitama and Nagoya were introduced to encourage people to stand on both sides to improve safety and prevent accidents, particularly for people with mobility issues. Studies have also shown that people standing on both sides can improve overall capacity.

The Nagoya city government aired TV commercials and put up posters to emphasize the benefits of standing on both sides. It didn’t stop there, though. Last year, it introduced Nagoya’s standstill teams to address the issue. The teams consist of one captain who gives instructions and two members who stand on the right side of an escalator for around six hours. The captain is paid ¥16,000 a day, while the other two team members earn ¥6,000 daily. In 2024, the program was implemented at 19 stations in Nagoya for a total of 50 days.

Mixed Reaction to Nagoya’s Standstill Teams

The initiative has been met with a mixed reaction on social media. “Let’s do it in Tokyo too,” posted one X user. “Even though there are posters saying not to walk, there are still too many people walking. It’s really dangerous. Just be five minutes early, and if you want to walk there are stairs.” Disagreeing, a fellow X user described Nagoya’s standstill teams as “nothing but a nuisance,” adding, “Just like on the highway, the left side is for people who are not in a hurry and the right side is for people who are. Even an elementary school student can understand this.”

