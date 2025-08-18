A new barrier has been erected in Fujikawaguchiko across from the famous Mount Fuji Lawson store. Much smaller than the previous one, it allows tourists to take pictures of the iconic view while also keeping them off the road.

The image of Japan’s most famous mountain seemingly sitting on top of a Lawson store started to go viral in 2022. The following year, Japan removed all border restrictions and the number of visitors to the site started to get out of control.

Barrier at Mount Fuji Lawson Erected Due to Disrespectful Behavior by Visitors

With tourists jaywalking, littering and blocking pedestrian pathways, the local government decided to erect a 2.5-meter-high and 20-meter-wide black barrier to cover the view. It didn’t completely deter visitors, though, who poked holes in the barrier to try to take pictures.

In July 2024, officials reinforced the barrier with stronger material. The following month it was taken down in preparation for Typhoon No. 7. Officials confirmed that it would remain down for a period of time. Fences were then put up on both sides of the street toward the end of last year to prevent jaywalking.

Officials, though, clearly felt those fences weren’t enough of a deterrent. On August 7, 2025, a new barrier was put up at the site, measuring around 1.4 meters in height. It prevents illegal crossings yet doesn’t deny tourists the opportunity to snap pictures at the popular photo spot.

‘Nuisance Behavior Has Fallen’

The conduct of visitors to the site has reportedly improved at the site over the past year or so. However, officials are still wary of the situation getting out of control again. “Although nuisance behavior has fallen, we will continue with countermeasures. We want visitors to enjoy sightseeing while taking safety into account,” an official at the Fujikawaguchiko local government told The Mainichi.

