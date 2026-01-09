In this week’s news roundup we report on Mie Prefecture’s plan to stop hiring foreigners. Ryoko Hirosue is fined ¥700,000 for negligent driving resulting in injury. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi avoids criticizing the Trump Administration over the United States’ military strikes on Venezuela. And X Corp. Japan warns against using Grok to make illegal content.

Kiyomura Corp. pays a record ¥510.3 million for a bluefin tuna in the year’s first auction at Toyosu fish market. A cat named Yontama is officially appointed stationmaster at Kishi Station in Wakayama Prefecture. And Square Enix releases a free playable demo for its upcoming role-playing game, Dragon Quest VII Reimagined.

Mayors in Mie Plan To Continue Hiring Foreigners

In December, Katsuyuki Ichimi, the governor of Mie, said the prefecture was considering a hiring freeze on foreign nationals from fiscal 2026 in order to safeguard confidential information. A final decision will be made after a residential survey planned for late January to mid-February. Several mayors in the prefecture, though, are against the idea.

“We have no plans to abolish hiring foreign staff, as we want to continue securing diverse talent,” stated Suzuka Mayor Noriko Suematsu on Tuesday. On the same day, Kuwana Mayor Narutaka Ito said, “We will not change our approach to coexistence or our staff hiring practices.” He added that the city will continue to hire foreigners.

Ryoko Hirosue Fines ¥700,000 for Negligent Driving Resulting in Injury

On Tuesday, the Kakegawa Summary Court fined Japanese actress Ryoko Hirosue ¥700,000 (around $4,470) for negligent driving resulting in injury. The incident occurred last April on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Shizuoka Prefecture. She rear-ended a truck driver, leaving him with a fracture. Hirosue was reportedly driving at about 185 kilometers per hour before the accident.

After being taken to the hospital, Hirosue allegedly scratched and kicked a female nurse several times, causing minor injuries. She was arrested at the scene, but was later released. Hirosue is best known for her roles in the Luc Besson-produced French action-comedy, Wasabi, and the Academy Award-winning Japanese film, Departures.

Sanae Takaichi Avoids Criticizing Trump Administration Over Venezuela Military Strikes

Following her visit to Ise Jingu shrine on Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi spoke at her first press conference of 2026. One issue reporters were particularly interested in hearing about was the United States’s military strikes on Venezuela and the arrest of the country’s President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Takaichi, however, avoided criticizing the Trump Administration.

She said that Japan “will continue its diplomatic efforts to prioritize the safety of Japanese nationals, to restore democracy and stabilize the situation in Venezuela, while working closely with G7 members and nations in the region.” Takaichi added that her country “has always respected fundamental values and principles such as freedom, democracy and the rule of law.”

X Corp Japan Warns Against Using Grok To Make Illegal Content

On Tuesday, X Corp. Japan announced that if users on the social media site create or post illegal content using the artificial intelligence chatbot Grok, it will permanently freeze the account and work with the police to take action. It’s in response to a growing number of people using Grok to create non-consensual sexualized images of women and girls.

An “edit image” button was added to Grok in late December, allowing users to modify any image on the platform. Some have subsequently used this feature to remove the clothes of people without their consent. NHK has confirmed several cases in Japan of celebrity photos being altered in such a way, including images of minors.

Japan’s ‘Tuna King’ Pays Record ¥510 Million for Bluefin at New Year Auction

On Monday, a record ¥510.3 million (approximately $3.2 million) was paid for a bluefin tuna in the year’s first auction at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market. The tuna, weighing 243 kilograms, was bought by Kiyomura Corp., the Tokyo-based operator of sushi restaurant chain Sushizanmai. The previous record of ¥333.6 million was also set by Kiyomura in 2019.

“The year’s first tuna brings good luck. We hope as many people as possible can enjoy it and feel energized,” said Kiyomura President Kiyoshi Kimura, who’s known as the “Tuna King.” He added that he was surprised by the price. “I’d thought we would be able to buy a little cheaper, but the price soared before you knew it.”

Japan Has a New Cat Stationmaster: Meet Yontama

On January 7, a calico cat named Yontama was officially appointed stationmaster at Kishi Station, following a small but heartfelt ceremony attended by railway staff, local fans and longtime followers of the line’s feline crew. A medal engraved with her new title was gently placed around her neck, commemorating the historic occasion.

Wakayama Electric Railway’s Kishigawa Line is famous for its “feline staff,” a rotating roster of resident cats appointed to ceremonial railway roles. While their official duties largely involve greeting passengers, posing for photos and presiding calmly over the station in their little stationmaster cap and regalia, the tradition has drawn people to Wakayama since it began in 2007.

Square Enix Releases Free Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Demo

Earlier this week, Square Enix announced the release of a free playable demo for its upcoming role-playing game, Dragon Quest VII Reimagined. The demo landed on Wednesday, much to the excitement of fans of the franchise. It allows players to experience the opening act of the game ahead of its official launch on February 5, 2026.

Data from the demo’s save file can be transferred to the full game. Those who carry over their progress from the demo will receive a “Day off Dress” costume for the character Maribel to wear as a reward for testing it out. The demo is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, Switch and Steam.

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