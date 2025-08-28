Since November 2023, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) has been trialing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of morning-after pills without a prescription at selected drug stores nationwide. The pills can be purchased after an in-person consultation with a pharmacist. Up until now, sales have been limited to females aged 16 and over. Those aged under 18, meanwhile, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. At a meeting of the LDP’s Pharmaceutical Affairs Subcommittee on Wednesday, however, it was decided that the pills should not be age restricted or require parental consent.

Trialing OTC Morning-After Pills in Japan

Before the trial began, women in Japan had to go to a clinic or hospital for a prescription in order to obtain an emergency contraceptive. In 2021, the government began examining the possibility of switching to OTC use for sales of morning-after pills. Two years later, the trial began, initially involving 145 pharmacies nationwide. Today, the pills are available at approximately 340 pharmacies throughout Japan. To prevent inappropriate use, they must be taken under the supervision of a doctor or pharmacist. A face-to-face consultation is also required.

The trial was originally supposed to last until March 2024. However, the deadline has since been extended twice. It is currently due to conclude in March 2026. According to data released by the MHLW, 6,813 units were sold at pharmacies between November 2023 and the end of January 2025. The cost of the pills ranges between ¥7,000 and ¥9,000. If taken within 72 hours after unprotected sex, they can effectively prevent pregnancy. Morning-after pills are available over the counter without a prescription in approximately 90 countries.

Half of All Global Pregnancies Are Unintended

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) views emergency contraception, such as the morning-after pill, as a key tool to help prevent unwanted pregnancies, while also upholding women’s rights, particularly in situations of sexual assault or coercion. A survey by the UNFPA in 2022 showed that half of all pregnancies around the world were unintended. “This report is a wake-up call. The staggering number of unintended pregnancies represents a global failure to uphold women and girls’ basic human rights,” commented UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem after the survey.

