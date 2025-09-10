On Wednesday morning, Maki Takubo, the mayor of Ito in Shizuoka Prefecture, announced that she was dissolving the entire city council after they approved a no-confidence motion against her. The resolution was passed on September 1 after a special investigative committee concluded that Takubo falsified her academic credentials. It stated that she has become “a national symbol of a negative reputation” and that she has “cast a dark shadow over Ito’s key tourism industry.” Despite this, she remains in power until the city council election, that’s due to be held within 40 days of the dissolution.

Ito Mayor Accused of Four Violations of the Local Autonomy Law

If a second motion of no confidence is passed at the post-election city council meeting with more than two-thirds of the assembly members present and a majority in favor, Takubo will lose her position. She is also facing potential criminal charges. The assembly voted to file charges against her for four alleged violations of the Local Autonomy Law after she refused to appear before the special investigative committee, failed to submit records, rejected the opportunity to testify and gave false testimony. The complaint was submitted to Ito Police Station. A local business operator also filed a criminal complaint against her.

In July, a city council committee in Shizuoka Prefecture submitted a resolution urging Takubo to resign after it was revealed she falsely claimed that she graduated from Toyo University, when she had, in fact, been expelled before graduating. Following the news, Takubo, who was only elected in May, said she planned to quit before the end of July. She then made the shock announcement that she intended to continue as mayor. “There were many people telling me, ‘Keep up the good work,’ ‘Don’t give up,’ and ‘See it through to the end,” said Takubo.

Takubo Refuses To Go Quietly

She added, “Along with the encouragement, people have also expressed their disappointment and been very critical… There are many problems that need to be addressed. The path to reform has only just begun.” While calls for her to step down have continued to grow since, Takubo has refused to go quietly. The controversy began when an Ito city public relations magazine described her as a Toyo University graduate. Takubo admitted she approved this description, but stated that prior to June 28, she believed she had graduated. She claimed she showed the city assembly speaker what she said was a diploma.

