An Israeli tourist got a shock this week while checking in at a hotel in Kyoto. A former combat medic in the Navy reserves, he was asked to sign a declaration denying involvement in war crimes during his military service. The incident occurred at Guesthouse Wind Villa in the city’s Higashiyama district on Saturday. According to the visitor, he was handed the form after presenting his passport at reception. He was then told he wouldn’t be able to check in if he didn’t sign the declaration.

He initially refused but eventually relented when the hotel employee informed him that all guests from Israel and Russia were required to sign it. “It’s ridiculous and absurd,” he said. “I told him we don’t kill women and children. Why would we do that?” “In the end, I decided to sign it because I have nothing to hide. The statement is true — I did not commit any war crimes, and Israeli soldiers do not commit war crimes. I signed because I didn’t want to create problems, and because this form means nothing.”

Hotel Manager Defends War Crimes Declaration Document

In response, the hotel manager said, “I don’t think it is ridiculous. It is mandatory to serve in the army in your country. Since Israel launched a military operation in Gaza in October 2023, we do not know who may have been involved, as young Israelis are required to serve in the army. We cannot distinguish between our guests. In any case, we believe we have the right to ensure who we are hosting in our hotel. This step was also intended to guarantee our safety.”

Unsurprisingly, Gilad Cohen, the Israeli ambassador to Japan, saw things differently. He penned a strongly worded letter to Kyoto Governor Takatoshi Nishiwaki. “This discriminatory act, based solely on nationality, caused the guest significant emotional distress and discomfort,” he wrote. “We view this incident as extremely serious and unacceptable. It constitutes a blatant violation of Japan’s Hotel Business Law and the values of equality and non-discrimination that we believe are shared by our two nations. Particularly concerning is the fact that this does not appear to be an isolated case.”

Israeli Tourist Refused Accommodation at Kyoto Hotel in 2024

In June of last year, an employee at Hotel Material, also in Kyoto’s Higashiyama ward, refused accommodation to an Israeli man, citing his possible involvement in the conflict in the Gaza Strip. The hotel was instructed by the city that it had violated a law that prohibits facilities from refusing to accommodate visitors except under special circumstances. At a press conference, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa described the hotel’s actions as “unacceptable.” She added, “We hope all visitors to Japan will be able to engage in various activities in Japan feeling secure.” The employee involved was fired.

