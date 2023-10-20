In this week’s news roundup, we report on the Israel-Hamas War. On Monday night, a resolution proposed by Russia calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza was rejected by the UN Security Council, mainly because the text made no mention of the extremist group, Hamas. Requiring nine “yes” votes, it received just five. Six countries abstained and four voted against it, including Japan. The following day, an explosion hit the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza city, killing around 500 people. Also this week, we have the latest on Russia’s decision to ban all Japanese seafood imports. The Japanese government gives railway operators the green light to raise prices during holiday seasons and on weekends. The Unification Church hits back at the Japanese government’s decision to request a court order to dissolve the group. And Ibaraki is labeled as Japan’s least attractive prefecture again. In men’s soccer, Japan extended their winning streak to six games by beating Tunisia.

UN Security Council Rejects Two Resolutions on Israel-Hamas Conflict

On Tuesday evening in Gaza city, the crowded Al-Ahli Hospital was bombed, tragically killing at least 500 people. A few hours before the attack — which Israeli and Palestinian officials continue to blame on each other — Russia proposed a resolution, calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the region. Only four other countries — China, United Arab Emirates, Gabon and Mozambique — voted in favor of the resolution, meaning it missed out on the nine “yes” votes needed.

Six nations abstained, while the U.S., France, the U.K. and Japan all said no. The main reason was that the text made no mention of Hamas. On Wednesday, a second resolution that did condemn the “heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas,” was proposed by Brazil. Japan was one of the 12 members to vote in its favor, while Russia and the U.K. abstained. America vetoed the resolution, however, as it failed to mention Israel’s right to defense.

Russia Bans Japanese Seafood Imports

Russia has decided to join its ally China in banning all Japanese seafood imports. Its agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor made the announcement on Monday, almost two months after the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant began releasing treated radioactive wastewater into the ocean. According to Russia, the restrictions are a “precautionary measure” and will remain in place until the country can verify that the seafood meets its safety standards. Unsurprisingly, Japan criticized the ban.

“The decision by the Russian side is extremely regrettable, and we strongly demand its withdrawal,” the foreign ministry here said. “Japan continues to seek actions based on science.” The ministry added that it had provided the Russian embassy in Japan with transparent and scientific explanations regarding the safety of the water. Following a two-year safety review by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the plant began discharging the wastewater in August. It’s expected to continue for around 30 years.