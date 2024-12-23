Gakuto Oshiro, better known by his stage name Gackt, certainly isn’t one for holding back when it comes to voicing his opinion. His latest tweet, though, is one of his most controversial yet. On December 19, he posted a long message on X about the importance of visitors respecting the rules and etiquettes of the country they are in and suggested that Japan could benefit from closing the nation off, stating that he was in favor of “national isolation” (sakoku).

‘Different Nations Have Different Rules’

Gackt, who holds the male soloist record for the most top 10 consecutive singles in Japanese music history, started of the tweet by writing about Japan’s revised Cannabis Control Law, which criminalizes the use of marijuana, with penalties of up to seven years in prison. “Different nations have different rules and different ways of thinking,” he wrote. “For instance, the Japanese courtesy of ‘eating while holding a bowl’ is considered ‘absurd’ in many foreign countries. Conversely, it’s not surprising that what is allowed overseas is not necessarily allowed in Japan.”



He continued: “At the end of the day, wherever you are, it’s important to behave with respect for the rules and etiquette of the country you are in. If you want to do something that is ‘not allowed in Japan,’ all you have to do is live in a country where it is allowed. It’s something so simple that even a child can understand: ‘Don’t do what you shouldn’t do.’ However, the reality is that many Japanese people do not know the common practices of the world and foreigners often do not understand the common practices of Japan.”

Gackt in Favor of National Isolation

One way to solve this issue, he feels, is to isolate Japan and “seek a way for the country to exist on its own.” Despite adding that he feels this is “almost impossible in this day and age,” he stated that he is “in favor of national isolation.” Japan’s sakoku period lasted between 1639 and 1853. During that time, the Tokugawa shogunate government enacted a series of policies limiting trade and relations with other nations, while also preventing Japanese people from leaving the country.

Unsurprisingly, Gackt’s post garnered a lot of responses, with many concurring.

“If we can’t come up with a solution, it might be worth trying to close our borders to the world for a year,” wrote one person. Another posted, “I agree with Gackt!!! I’ve always been in favor of national isolation!!!”

Several others, however, criticized his post, with many pointing out that Gackt currently lives in Malaysia.

