Last year, a record 36.87 million people visited Japan from abroad. Early indications, though, suggest that record could be broken again in 2025. On Wednesday, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) revealed that the country welcomed 3.78 million foreign visitors in January. It’s the first time for the figure to surpass the 3.7 million mark and almost 300,000 more than the previous best recorded in December 2024. It’s also a 40.6% increase from the same month a year earlier.

Most Foreign Visitors to Japan From China

The fact that the Lunar New Year fell in January led to an increase in visitors from neighboring nations. Just under 1 million people arrived in Japan from China last month. In January 2024, the number was less than half a million. Data released by Chinese online travel company, Trip.com Group Ltd., showed that Japan surpassed Thailand as the top destination for Chinese tourists during the eight-day Lunar New Year. Industry insiders believe the boost in numbers is due to the weak yen and improved Sino-Japanese relations.

Preliminary data showed that South Korea ranked second behind China with 967,100 visitors, a monthly high. Taiwan came next with another monthly high of 593,400 visitors, followed by Hong Kong with 243,700. There was also a significant increase in the number of visitors from several other countries, including the likes of the United States and Australia. According to the JNTO, “demand for winter sports” is a major reason for this. With cherry blossom season coming soon, the tourist boom here is only likely to continue.

Overtourism Concerns

The rise in the number of tourists is good news for the Japanese government, which has set an ambitious target of attracting 60 million foreign visitors annually by 2030. Many, however, are worried about overtourism as visitors often flock to the same cities and sites. The biggest complaints among locals are related to congestion and manners. Efforts, though, are being made to encourage visitors to Japan to explore beyond the “Golden Route,” which focuses on Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Mount Fuji.

