A black bear caused chaos at Yamagata Airport on Thursday, forcing air traffic controllers to cancel more than 10 flights. It was first spotted near the runway at approximately 7 a.m. Officials shut operations down, leading to a delay of up to an hour for flights. The large mammal then reappeared around noon, again halting flights. The runway was closed as airport staff used a high-visibility car to chase the bear away.

“Given the situation, there is no way we can host plane arrivals now,” said Yamagata airport official Akira Nagai. He added, “We’re in a stalemate.” Three box traps were set up. However, at the time of writing, the bear still hasn’t been caught. It hasn’t been seen since yesterday at around 3 p.m. Currently, operations are continuing as normal at the airport.

Bear Injures Two Men in Nagano Prefecture

On the same day that the black bear was wreaking havoc at Yamagata Airport, two forestry workers were attacked by a bear in Agematsu, Nagano Prefecture. They were spraying deer repellent in a forest at the time of the attack. According to the Nagano Prefectural Police and the fire department, the bear first bit the face of a 32-year-old man. The second man, aged 64, was bitten on his right leg. Both men were conscious as they were taken to hospital.

In April, Japan enacted a revised law allowing municipalities to authorize the “emergency shootings” of dangerous animals that enter urban areas. Approved by the House of Councilors, it will take effect before the end of the year. A record-high 219 casualties, including six deaths, from bear attacks were reported in Japan in the 12 months to April 2024.

Related Posts