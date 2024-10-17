Famed actor Toshiyuki Nishida has sadly passed away. He was 76. According to investigative sources, he was found collapsed at his home in Tokyo’s Setagaya ward in Tokyo on Thursday afternoon. He was confirmed dead on the spot. Police are currently investigating the details of his death.

Toshiyuki Nishida’s Background

Nishida was born in Koriyama city, Fukushima Prefecture in 1947. His father died when he was young and after his mother remarried, Nishida was adopted by his aunt and uncle. The latter took him to watch movies on weekends, which inspired the youngster to join a drama club while at elementary school. In his late teens, Nishida moved to Tokyo, where he entered a theater company.

In the 1970s, the Koriyama city-native regularly appeared on TV and quickly became a fan favorite due to his vague expression and friendly demeanor. By the end of the decade, he was also known by overseas audiences thanks to the popular series Monkey, an adaptation of the 16th century book Journey to the West (Saiyuki). He played Pigsy (Cho Hakkai), with Peter Woodthorpe voicing the character in English.

Most Famous Roles

Nishida’s career continued to flourish in the 1980s as he garnered a starring role in the drama series Ikenaka Genta 80 Kiro and played Toyotomi Hideyoshi in Onna Taikoki. His most famous part, though, was as Densuke Hamasaki in the movie series Tsuribaka Nisshi, with 22 films being released between 1988 and 2009. Other notable films included Dreams of Russia, Gakko and Gakko II and The Ramen Girl, with Brittany Murphy.

Nishida won two Best Actor gongs at the Japanese Academy Awards for The Silk Road and Tsuribaka Nisshi 6. He also received the Blue Ribbon Award for Best Actor for Get Up! and Tsuribaka Nisshi 14. Away from acting, he was known as the MC for the popular variety TV show Knight Scoop and for his singing. His most famous song, “Moshimo Piano ga Hiketa Nara,” released in 1981, landed him a spot on NHK’s Kohaku Uta Gassen.

Nishida was hospitalized in 2003 following a heart attack. There have been a number of reports regarding his health in recent years, though he did continue to take on various roles.

