For avid manga readers, Japanese onomatopoeia words are likely a very familiar concept. When characters, their actions, dialogue and emotions are restricted to the confines of comic book panels, the recurring flash of onomatopoeias breathe in extra life to our beloved 2D heroines.

The Japanese language has a wide library of onomatopoeia words, and they make a frequent appearance in daily life. While onomatopoeia in the English language is usually bound to phonetically imitating or suggesting real sounds — such as animal noises and clashing objects — in Japanese, onomatopoeia words go way beyond those limitations.

There are thousands of onomatopoeia words in Japanese, used to convey everything from the rumble of thunder to the feeling of being sweaty. These can be divided in many ways. One common classification divides them into giongo (擬音語), which mimic actual sounds, like a dog barking or water bubbling; gitaigo (擬態語), which represent conditions or input from non-auditory senses — for instance, the feeling of being soaked or the sensation of walking unsteadily; and gijogo (擬情語), which represent psychological states.

Instead of approximating direct sounds, gijogo words sonically evoke feelings and abstract concepts. Learning them provides an interesting way to not only add pizzazz to everyday conversations, but may also help to describe emotions and sensations that aren’t always easy to articulate.

Here are some of our favorite emotion onomatopoeia words and their meanings.

List of Contents: Doki Doki Kyun Waku Waku Gaan Ata Futa Sowa Sowa Kyapi Kyapi Niko Niko Guutara Uru Uru Related Posts

Doki Doki

A speedy heartbeat from nervousness, love

Arguably one of the most recognizable gijogo, doki doki emulates the pulsing beat of an excited or nervous heart. Colloquially, this is most often utilized during romantic confrontations, such as making contact with a crush or a climactic love confession after a season-long buildup, but it may also be used in a scarier setting — before a test or a big presentation, for instance. Whether your heart is preparing for a fun surprise or an uneasy situation, we all know the feeling of our hearts nearly bursting out from anticipation.

Kyun

Tightening of the chest caused by strong emotions

Another cardiac-affiliated expression, kyun describes the sense of your chest tightening in response to strong feelings. Compared to doki doki’s speedy beats, kyun is a quick and sudden wring. This sensation may be summoned by the separation from a loved one, or perhaps when a romantic interest smiles and you feel like swooning.

Waku Waku

Excitement, anticipation

Waku waku has gotten quite well known as well, thanks to the adorable telepathic Anya Forger from the popular ongoing manga and anime series Spy x Family. As a lively little girl, Anya often expresses herself through spontaneous bursts of energy, and “waku waku” is one of her signature catchphrases. The expression encapsulates a thrilling excitement— the kind that makes your eyes widen and almost sparkle with childlike joy. It’s a bubbling enthusiasm that’s hard to contain.

Gaan

Negative shock, extreme disappointment

When used in its traditional sense, gaan describes a loud, sudden impact. But in popular use, gaan has also become a word that reflects shock and disappointment, like a heavy cloud that now looms over your head, or as if the news literally slapped you across the face. “Gaan” even physically makes your jaw drop when you say it.

Ata Futa

Running in a panic

Ata futa is the onomatopoeia for those of us who always seem to be running a little late. The word describes a feverish state — running in a panic, and in a fluster. Ata futa is a compressed iteration of the phrase awate futameku, which translates to “a swelling of panic.” It conveys an image of inflating rage, stress and/or panic from a series of unexpected events that has burst into a loss of composure.

Sowa Sowa

Restless anxiety and fidgeting, feeling uneasy from unpredictability

Sowa sowa describes the feeling of being agitated, jittery or unable to focus — it describes a state of being fidgety and restless, either from anxiety or impatience.

Kyapi Kyapi

A high-spirited cheerful state, when someone is lively and having fun

As TW writer Alina put it: “When the girlies are girlying.” Kyapi kyapi describes someone who is brimming with youthful energy— especially girls and young women, who are exceedingly cheerful and animated. A person with a kyapi kyapi disposition is living their best life and isn’t afraid to loudly display their intense passion. The image of fangirls passionately engaged in oshikatsu often comes to mind.

Be cautious of the slightly negative implications, as hyper-active overenthusiasm may highlight someone as a little too excited, at the cost of bringing down the peaceful environment of the people around you. When said towards girls in a negative tone, “kyapi kyapi” can be received as derogatory.

Niko Niko

Smiling

You may already be familiar with this word through the popular Nico Nico Douga (now named Niconico) video hosting platform, akin to Japan’s version of YouTube.

Niko niko describes a bright, cheerful smile. It’ll even force you to smile when you say it. This gijogo stems from the word nikori, which refers to a tender grin. Through repetition of the phrase, niko niko excites a more beaming and expressive smile. To contrast, a close alternative onomatopoeia is niya niya — though this gives a more mischievous, sneering image.

Guutara

Slacking, feeling lethargic

For all of those who enjoy a good bed-rot on the weekends after a week of grueling work and everyday responsibilities, guutara will come in useful — it means lazy, sluggish or idle and is used to refer to slackers who lack the willpower to do anything. This onomatopoeia word evokes feelings of procrastination and lethargy.

Perhaps the poster child of this expression is Sanrio’s lazy egg, Gudetama. Gudetama’s moniker combines tamago (egg) with gude gude (lazy). Gudetama is not just simply lazy — the egg’s entire personality is rooted in debilitating inactivity, where any effort is synonymous with pain.

Uru Uru

Teary-eyed and close to crying

Through one definition, uru uru can mean damp or moist. But it can also be applied to describe being teary-eyed. When one is at the verge of sobbing, the eyes become glazed with a glossy sorrowful wall of built-up tears.