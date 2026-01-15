With the weather turning frosty, it’s the perfect time to break out the bath salts and sink into a hot soak to warm the body. In Japan, bathing has always been more than just a daily habit but also a ritual, and often the easiest form of self-care after a long day.

Japanese bath salts, or nyuyokuzai, are designed to recreate the benefits of onsen bathing at home. Available in powder, granule or tablet form, they’re formulated to ease muscle tension, improve circulation and help melt away stress. Whether it’s to wind down after work or for a slow Sunday ritual, these are some of our favorite Japanese bath salts worth adding to your rotation.

Drugstore Favorites That Never Miss

One of the best things about Japanese bath culture is how good the everyday options are. These are the brands that are easy to find, affordable and consistently effective.

Kikiyu

If you have sore shoulders or are constantly tired at the end of the day, Kikiyu is highly recommended. Specializing in carbonated bath additives, the brand focuses on targeted benefits like fatigue recovery, improved circulation and relief from stiff shoulders or back pain. The name “Kikiyu” comes from kiku, meaning “effective,” and each variant is symptom-oriented: think magnesium types for shoulder tension, calcium or potassium blends for fatigue and clay-based formulas for rough or sensitive skin. The granules dissolve quickly and genuinely feel like they’re working, especially after a long day on your feet.

You can find Kikiyu in most drug stores.

Barth

Barth is the go-to for minimalists. The fizzy tablets are fragrance-free, gentle on sensitive skin and formulated with bicarbonate to warm the body and boost circulation. The effects include calmer muscles, deeper relaxation and no lingering scent. Available in 30- or 90-tablet packs, they dissolve cleanly without sulfur residue, making them tub-safe and even suitable for face or hair washing.

You can find Barth in most drug stores.

Muji

Muji’s bath salts do exactly what you’d expect. They are simple, no-nonsense and reliable. Scents like chamomile, yuzu citrus and hinoki cypress are soft and understated rather than perfume-like, and the formulas are free from unnecessary additives. Recently, the company launched a scentless and colorless bath tablet infused with baking soda that claims to ease muscle pain and warm up the body from the core. They are ideal for everyday baths when you want something comforting but uncomplicated.

Matsuyama Yushi

The formula is based on baking soda, known for its natural cleansing properties, which helps to absorb sweat and excess sebum while leaving the skin smooth and soft after soaking. To balance this out, the bath salts are blended with eight types of amino acids as moisturizing ingredients. They dissolve completely in water without residue, enhancing the moisture-retaining quality of the bath itself. You can find Matsuyama Yushi products in most drugstores and shops such as Loft and Tokyu Hands.

Elevated Bath Salts for When You Want Something Special

For slower evenings, self-care nights or gifting, these high-end Japanese bath salts turn bathing into a proper ritual.

Eume

Eume’s Quartz Bath Salts are instantly recognizable, thanks to their gem-like appearance. Made from 100% natural Himalayan rock salt, they come in varieties like Crystal (high purity), Coral (rich in calcium and magnesium) and Ruby (higher sulfur content with a spa-like scent). Packed with trace minerals such as iron and potassium, they feel luxurious without being flashy and are perfect for nights when a bath is non-negotiable.

Ayura

Soft, calming and beautifully balanced, Ayura’s bath salts are designed to relax both the body and mind. The scents lean floral and herbal, making them especially suited to evening baths. The company’s Nightreat Bath has even ranked number one in Cosme’s bath product category, cementing it as a must-try if you can’t resist a relaxing soak.

Baum

A Shiseido-owned brand built around “the power of trees,” Baum’s bath products feel like a modern take on forest bathing. With formulas that are over 90% naturally derived and free from parabens, silicones and synthetic colorants, the focus is on clean, woody scents that ground the senses. These products are ideal for anyone who prefers fresh, nature-led fragrances over sweet or floral notes.

Kitowa

This is where things start to feel truly indulgent. Rooted in a 450-year-old incense house that once supplied the Imperial family, Kitowa blends traditional kodo (incense appreciation) with modern perfumery. Signature scents like hinoki evoke deep forest air, and the bath salts turn even a small bathroom into something resembling a private onsen. One soak is usually enough to understand the hype.

Haa

Minimal, thoughtful and beautifully packaged, Haa’s single-use bath salts are designed to help you slow down. Each packet is also wrapped with an original essay — written by contemporary Japanese writers and creatives — to read while soaking. The mission is simple: to deliver a deep breath into everyday life. It’s quiet, poetic and perfect for nights when doing less feels like the point.

