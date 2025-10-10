What is the Great Tsukemen Expo?

Shinjuku may be best known for its nightlife, but for a few weeks each year, it transforms into a hotspot for some of Japan’s most delicious — and exclusive — ramen. The Great Tsukemen Expo, also known as the “Dai Tsukemen Haku” in Japanese, is Tokyo’s premier ramen festival where top ramen shops from across the country gather in Shinjuku’s Okubo Park for a month-long celebration. It’s a rare chance for foodies to taste bowls from Hokkaido to Kyushu all in one place.

If the word “festival” is synonymous with a party, the Great Tsukemen Expo is no exception, featuring an impressive 116 ramen restaurants in total. Each restaurant occupies one of the stalls for around 4 days, so no matter when you go, there will always be something new to try. As such, it is recommended to visit multiple times thanks to the sheer volume of opportunity.

Each shop serves their signature ramen and a special creation made just for the event. You can also even add luxurious, limited-edition toppings available only on-site — add-ons like shaved black truffles or Hokkaido miso-based scallop paste. Many of these toppings aren’t even offered at the original restaurants, making the experience truly one-of-a-kind.

Attending the festival also provides the chance to meet some of Japan’s most celebrated ramen chefs, such as Onodera Hirohito, master of “ONOde Ramen H” (ONOdeら〜めんH) in Chiba, who runs a member’s only ramen restaurant that serves only one group per day. While some stalls draw long lines, things move swiftly thanks to the simple, counter-service format and efficient communal dining setup.

Where To Find It

The Great Tsukemen Expo takes place at Okubo Park, just a ten-minute walk north of Shinjuku Station. There is no entrance fee, and payment for food and beverages can be made using your transport card at ticket machines.

October is the perfect time of year for an outdoor festival; the cooler temperatures beg for a hot bowl of ramen.

Why You Should Go

Some of Japan’s most sought-after ramen restaurants — many of which are nearly impossible to book — make a special appearance at the Great Tsukemen Expo every year. For example, Hotate Biyori, a chic scallop ramen shop in Ginza that usually sells out its reservations by 9 a.m., will be there this year. Another highlight is Hare Nochi Shigure, which comes all the way from Ishikawa Prefecture, serving shio (salt) ramen using pufferfish bones sourced from the Noto Peninsula.

How To Enjoy It Best

The must-try, of course, is the tsukemen (dipping ramen) — the festival’s namesake. Since the noodles are served separately from the broth, they stay perfectly al dente even after a short wait, making them ideal for a casual, festival-style meal. It’s also a great way for the chefs to showcase the high quality of their noodles.

Some ramen shops enforce a strict no-photography policy, but the festival encourages visitors to snap a photo of their bowls. There is even an entire photo booth equipped with professional lights and a white backdrop for that flawless ramen shot.

The festival’s long, shared tables evoke more of an Oktoberfest vibe than a typical Japanese food fair — perfect for striking up conversations with fellow ramen enthusiasts. Meet your neighbors, recommend which ramen they should try next and ogle what looks good for your next bowl.

It’s fair to say that you won’t go hungry at the Great Tsukemen Expo; though you might leave inspired to hop on a shinkansen and visit these regional ramen shops in person. Think of the Great Tsukemen Expo as a sampling session through Japan’s ramen landscape, all condensed into one park.

This year, the festival runs from Wednesday, October 8th through Monday, November 24th. It is open daily from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

