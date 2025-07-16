The adorable action-puzzle video game Katamari Damacy is stepping into the real world with its first official, full-scale collaboration cafe. It will take place at Tokyo Parade goods&cafe on the sixth floor of Shibuya Parco from July 25 to September 2.

Originally released in 2004 by Namco, Katamari Damacy quickly gained a devoted following for its eccentric art direction, charming soundtrack and surreal gameplay. The game follows a diminutive prince, simply known as the Prince, as he rolls a sticky ball called a katamari across increasingly bizarre environments to collect objects ranging from stationery to skyscrapers.

Praised for its originality and sense of humor, the game has become a cult classic. Now, two decades after its debut, fans can finally experience the quirky world of Katamari in real life.

What To Expect: Food, Drinks and Exclusive Goods

The cafe offers a playful menu inspired by iconic characters and the game’s delightfully odd stages. One standout is the miso soup and onigiri set — a tribute to the Prince’s cousin, Miso — served in a bowl shaped like the character’s head and paired with chunky rice balls designed to resemble a katamari. Dessert options include plates that reference some of the game’s most memorable levels, such as an ice cream plate nodding to the notorious cow-rolling level and a jelly parfait inspired by the King of All Cosmos. Even the drinks are themed after key characters.

With every food or drink order, visitors will receive one of eight limited-edition Katamari coasters, distributed at random.

A dedicated merchandise corner rounds out the experience, offering a selection of exclusive goods. Highlights include trading acrylic mascots, holographic stickers, a pocket thermos bottle, a konpeito candy tin, sacoche bags and a faithful replica of Miso’s miso bowl. Many of these items are exclusive to the pop-up and available only in limited quantities.

How To Get a Reservation

The Katamari Damacy cafe will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Tokyo Parade goods&cafe inside Shibuya Parco. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made via the official cafe website.

While walk-in seating may be available depending on capacity, visitors who book in advance online will receive an exclusive Katamari Damacy paper craft card upon arrival.

The reservation period begins 12:00 p.m. on July 19, 2025 on the Lawson Ticket platform.

For full details on the menu, goods and how to reserve, visit Parco cafe’s official website.

