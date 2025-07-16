Originally released in November 1984, Dragon Ball remains one of Japan’s most popular manga series. It, therefore, shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to hear the franchise is now getting its own store. The news was announced via the company’s official website on Sunday. It’s all part of Dragon Ball‘s 40th anniversary celebrations, which kicked off last November.

At the time of writing, few details have been released about the store. What we do know is that it is slated to open in Tokyo this autumn and will feature limited-edition goods that will only be available at the shop, in addition to other must-have items for fans. More information, such as the exact location and opening date, will be announced on the official website soon.

Fans were, unsurprisingly, excited about the news. “There will definitely be something I want,” posted one user on X. “Somewhere near or around Tokyo Station would be good. I’m looking forward to hearing the location announcement,” wrote another. There were also comments from people overseas on the official website. “Really hoping that this will be open when I’m there in October!” posted one person.

About Dragon Ball

Originally serialized in Shueisha’s manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump between 1984 and 1995, Dragon Ball was inspired by the Chinese novel Journey to the West. It follows the adventures of Son Goku as he explores the world in search of seven mystical Dragon Balls. When all are gathered, these magical orbs summon a wish-granting dragon. Along the way, he and his comrades come face to face with various villains.

Akira Toriyama, who created the series, sadly passed away last year. Tributes poured in from around the globe, including from French President Emmanuel Macron who posted a photo of a signed picture he received from Toriyama on Instagram. On Sina Weibo, Jackie Chan thanked Toriyama “for creating so many classic works,” adding that “they will last forever.” Creed star Michael B. Jordan posted “thank you for everything.”

