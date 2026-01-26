Japan is a master of creating hype through limited edition scarcity, cute packaging and character merchandising. Combine all of that into one love-filled holiday and the result is incredibly fun and unique chocolates that any pop-culture fiend would fall head over heels for.

Whether you’re treating a romantic partner, friends or even yourself, these carefully curated boxes are sure to add extra whimsy to your Valentine’s Day this year.

Moomin

Mary Chocolate, a manufacturer that has been creating sweets in Shibuya since 1950, has greatly contributed to Japan’s chocolate culture. Along with Mozoroff and Morinaga, Mary Chocolate helped to bring over the concept of gifting chocolates during Valentine’s Day in Japan. This season, the brand is once again collaborating with beloved Finnish fantasy series Moomin. This marks Mary Chocolate’s 12th collaboration with the Moomin series.

The “Moomin and the Peaceful Forest” set (¥2592) is a box filled with assorted chocolates inspired by the Moomin world. Varieties include milk tea, apple and chocolate cream confections.

Mary Chocolate offers tin designs with other characters, such as Little My and Snufkin. The Moomin house pouch (¥1980) has crunchy cafe au lait and cinnamon roll chocolates, all packed inside a fun bag inspired by the tall Moominhouse.

How To Order the Moomin Chocolate Collection

The Moomin collection is available at select department store locations nationwide, and on the Mary Chocolate online shop. For a full list of retailers, please check the website.

Some products in the collection will be exclusively available at department stores, train stations and the online store. The Little My pouch set (¥1650) is a faux-leather pouch embossed with a mischievous Little My design, housing Moomin-shaped chocolates. Different pouch colorways will be limited to each location. Takashimaya stores will have a white pouch, Kintetsu stores will have yellow and Mitsukoshi/Isetan stores will have silver.

Pokemon

Mary Chocolate is also collaborating with another incredibly popular character franchise, Pokemon. This collection features nostalgic pixel illustrations and sweets inspired by some of the most popular pocket monsters.

The pink assortment tin (¥1512) contains chocolates based on Psyduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro and Snorlax — which have milk tea, strawberry, apple and pistachio flavors respectively. The purple assortment box (¥1512) is completely taken over by Ditto, with pieces all inspired by the quirky shapeshifter. The legendary Pokemon set (¥2160) takes inspiration from Groudon, Rayquaza, Kyogre, Giratina, Dialga and Palkia — which are flavored with honey lemon, Uji matcha, salted caramel, blood orange, soda and blueberry respectively.

The chocolatier has other Pokemon sets, including tins (¥1944) of chocolate-covered almonds, figs, cranberries and pecans inspired by the different Pokemon types. The Eevee pouch (¥1980) has artwork of the various “eeveelutions” such as Umbreon, Glaceon and Sylveon and has chocolate cookies inside.

How To Order the Pokemon Chocolate Collection

The Pokemon collection is available at select department store locations nationwide, and on the Mary Chocolate online shop. For a full list of retailers, please check the website.

Snoopy

Plaza lifestyle stores are offering an exciting variety of Snoopy-themed chocolates with playful packaging that brings the charm of the Peanuts comics. The Snoopy Mozoroff collaboration has a gift set (¥1210) that contains nine chocolates, in an adorable tin featuring a four-panel comic illustration.

Plaza’s “Choco-Aid” bandage-shaped chocolates have been a staple product for the brand, loved for its novelty design. As seasonal varieties, a limited-edition Peanuts Choco-Aid tin (¥745) will be available featuring Lucy and Snoopy, along with a Choco-Aid carabiner pouch (¥792) with Sally and a regular bag (¥648) with Charlie Brown. For the photography enthusiasts, the Peanuts Eureka camera tin (¥972) has a removable lens and milk chocolates wrapped to mimic retro film.

How To Order the Snoopy Chocolate Collection

The Snoopy Mozoroff collection is available at Plaza stores and the Plaza online shop.

Disney

Treat your valentine to a luxurious chocolate box topped with Disney magic. The Disney Store has three character chocolate collections this season. The Godiva collaboration has original chocolates which are available exclusively at Disney Stores. The milk chocolate and roasted hazelnut chocolate is decorated with a winking Mickey Mouse, while the dark chocolate lemon ganache is adorned with a blue topper with edible glitter inspired by pixie dust.

These chocolates are available in various gift sets. The plush toy set (¥7900) includes a box of four chocolates and a chocolatier Mickey plushie. The plate set (¥5800) includes a box of six chocolates and an original collaboration plate. The bag charm set (¥4900) includes four chocolates and a Mickey charm. The Grand Place sweets box (¥12000) is the deluxe centerpiece of the collection, presenting a two-tiered drawer of 23 chocolates. The Disney Store also offers other Godiva merchandise, such as tote bags, keychains and mini towels. Customers who purchase from the Disney Godiva collection can get an original shopping bag with their purchase.

Disney fans can also pick up special treats inspired by The Aristocats and The Nightmare Before Christmas, with products including cookies, chocolates, baumkuchen, teas and plush pouches.

How To Order the Disney Valentine Collection

The Disney Valentine collection is available at Disney Stores nationwide and on the Disney Store website.

Animal Crossing

Godiva has partnered up with Nintendo for the cutest chocolate collection featuring various Animal Crossing villagers.

The limited edition Belgian chocolates are homages to different characters and elements from the comforting video game, with pieces inspired by Tom Nook, Isabelle, Chrissy, Francine, Anthony, Patty and more. The chocolate and tea set (¥3240) comes with six chocolates in a special tin and an original collaboration mug with a lid that also functions as a small plate. The tea mat set (¥3240) also comes with a 6-piece tin and two leaf-shaped mats.

How To Order the Animal Crossing Chocolate Collection

The Godiva Meets Animal Crossing collection is available in Godiva shops, Godiva cafés and in the online shop.

Miffy

Miffy, also known as Nijntje, is a cherished picture book character created by Dutch artist Dick Bruna. Despite its overseas origins, Miffy is incredibly popular in Japan. The Mozoroff Miffy collection is inspired by the series’ simplistic yet endearing designs.

The Miffy Sweet Home box (¥1620) contains 11 chocolates, including eight Miffy-shaped pieces that can adorably sit upright. The cloth-covered box resembles a book and has a Miffy patch. The Miffy pouch comes in a variety of colors. The navy Miffy (¥1320) comes with six chocolates, with orange, passion fruit, yogurt and milk flavors. The white and candy blue versions (¥1100) have five chocolates. The Miffy picnic trunk (¥1728) has eight pieces of chocolate and two mini tarts inside, with Miffy and Melanie printed on the tin. Mozoroff also offers simpler Miffy sets like the Miffy Plain Chocolate box (¥594).

How To Order the Miffy Chocolate Collection

The Mozoroff Miffy collection is available at various department stores and Mozoroff stores nationwide, and their respective online shops. Please check the Mozoroff website for a complete list of Mozoroff retailers and their stock of character chocolates.

Sanrio

Kobe-founded chocolateir Goncharoff was founded in 1923 when Russian confectioner Makarov Goncharoff fled to Japan from Russia during the revolution. The brand has been at the forefront of Japan’s “fancy chocolate” industry. Now, they have introduced a new collection inspired by American retro diners and many popular Sanrio characters.

The collection includes eight different styles of gift boxes, such as the Sanrio Characters Open Car Tin (¥2376) which features Kuromi, My Melody, Pompompurin, Hello Kitty and Cinnamoroll and contains 19 chocolates. The candy assortment includes 3D character-shaped chocolates and wrapped pieces as well. Other chocolate boxes such as the Kuromi set (¥486) highlight specific characters.

How To Order the Sanrio Chocolate Collection

The Goncharoff Sanrio collection is available through Youme Town and Youme Mart in western Japan, and through Ito-Yokado and York-Benimaru in the eastern and northern region. Chocolates can also be reserved online and are scheduled to be shipped out around February 1.

Mofusand

Mofusand, the popular illustration series created by artist Junko Noji featuring cute and chubby kitties in fun costumes, now adorns the tins of Matsuzakeya confections for a fruit-themed Valentine’s collection. Matsuzakeya specializes in fruit-flavored sweets, and the brand has put together gift sets with paw-shaped fruit candies.

The Nyanko six-piece tins (¥918) focus on a specific fruit with matching Mofusand illustrations. Flavors include strawberry, muscat and choco-banana, presented through gummies, chocolate-covered gummies and crunch chocolates. The Fruit Nyanko Picnic Can (¥1650) contains 12 pieces of all fruit flavors in a beautiful tin picnic basket. The Fruit Nyanko Assort box (¥648) has four pieces of strawberry, orange, muscat and caramel chocolates.

How To Order the Mofusand Chocolate Collection

The Matsukazeya Mofusand collection is available at select department stores including Takashimaya. Chocolates can also be ordered online through Rakuten and Matsuzakeya’s official Yahoo Shopping shop.



Sailor Moon

Premium Hokkaido-based chocolate brand Dadaca Cacaocat is joining forces with Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon for a magical collection of bon bons and cookies. Celebrating this limited collection, the Cacaocat mascot Juuhan has been transformed into Luna. The Luna-fied black cat is featured on two gift tins. The Cacaocat can (¥2980) contains 14 chocolates in various flavors including hazelnut, pistachio, roasted green tea and raspberry. The Cacaocat sable can (¥2894) packs a fun variety of cookies and chocolate-covered nuts. Three types of specialty cookies are baked to look like Luna, Artemis and the Cosmic Heart Compact.

Other gift options include the Sailor Moon five-piece cans (¥1080), each gorgeously designed with artwork of the sailor scouts. There are 10 character designs to choose from, including the Inner and Outer Senshi. For the dedicated fans, a complete set of all 10 character tins (¥11664) is also available, which includes an exclusive collaboration mini tote bag.

How To Order the Sailor Moon Chocolate Collection

The Cacaocat Sailor Moon collaboration is available at Cacaocat retailers including Takashimaya department stores, and the Dadaca online shop. Select items are also available at the official Sailor Moon store in Harajuku.

