If you’ve ever dreamed of being an undercover agent while enjoying free fast food, Burger King Japan has the perfect mission for you.

Go Undercover With Burger King Japan’s Spy Campaign

Burger King Japan has launched an ambitious recruitment campaign called “Burger King潜入大作戦” (Infiltration Mission) to find 750 “spies” who will help evaluate their stores across the country. The campaign, announced on February 27, aims to identify areas for improvement as the fast food chain continues its rapid expansion throughout Japan.

According to BK Japan Holdings (headquartered in Tokyo’s Chiyoda ward), the company is seeking everyday customers to provide honest feedback on various aspects of their restaurant experience.

“With our rapid store expansion, we may not be able to pay close attention to every detail of customer service, cleanliness, menu offerings, and pricing,” the company explained in their press release. “We want these undercover evaluators to infiltrate our stores and thoroughly investigate any weaknesses.”

Recruitment Details and Timeline

The application period runs through March 26, with recruitment taking place through a special website dedicated to the campaign. Interested food sleuths can apply to evaluate their preferred Burger King location, making this an opportunity for burger fans throughout Japan.

How To Be a BK Spy

Evaluation Criteria and Responsibilities

Selected participants will be tasked with visiting their assigned Burger King location three times to evaluate various aspects of the restaurant experience. During these undercover missions, the “spies” will assess customer service quality, overall cleanliness of the facilities, menu variety, and whether pricing is appropriate.

After each visit, participants will submit detailed reports on their findings directly to Burger King management. These evaluations will help the company identify areas for improvement and maintain quality standards across all locations.

Compensation and Benefits

The sweet (or savory) part of this deal? Burger King will cover all food expenses for the three reconnaissance missions. Additionally, all applicants will receive a discount coupon for ¥200 off a Whopper with cheese set meal, regardless of whether they’re selected for the program. Those that complete their mission will also receive a special Burger King agent shirt so they can let everyone know that they’re an undercover spy (this will probably blow your cover though).

The Context Behind the Campaign

Burger King’s Rapid Expansion in Japan

This unusual recruitment drive comes amid Burger King’s aggressive expansion in the Japanese market. Since May 2019, the chain has more than tripled its presence in the country, growing from just 77 locations to 266 stores in under six years.

Future Growth Plans and Quality Control Challenges

The flame-grilled burger specialist isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Burger King has announced plans to continue this rapid growth trajectory, aiming to reach 600 stores nationwide by the end of 2028. This spy recruitment campaign appears to be part of a strategy to ensure quality doesn’t suffer as the company scales up operations throughout Japan.

