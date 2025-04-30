It may be hard to believe now, but our Instagram feeds used to be wholesome, chronologically organized spaces filled with tropical vacation pictures and unicorn bagels. As social media rose in prominence, it amplified foodie culture, and in their delicious duet, one item stood out from the rest for its perceived health benefits, aesthetic appeal and infinite adaptability: acai bowls. Like most food fads, however, acai bowls gradually faded away from our collective consciousness — until recently.

Starting last year, acai bowls slowly but surely regained relevancy around the world thanks to a new generation of young fans. In Australia, for example, the fruity treat’s resurgence has seen it become a staple at cafes, a phenomenon The Guardian attributes to TikTok exposure and consumers’ post-pandemic desire to gather with friends and enjoy a healthy snack.

In Japan, the explosion of acai bowl offerings in 2024 has been dubbed the “Reiwa acai boom.” Following the popularity of acai bowls and Greek yogurt bowls in Korea, Japanese Gen Zers have been flocking to trendy acai bowl spots across Tokyo. Notably, 7-Eleven Japan released a limited-edition acai-banana smoothie last month, which was an instant hit.

What follows is a list of Tokyo’s most refreshing and delicious acai bowl spots — the perfect places for when you want to treat yourself to a quick pick-me-up.

For those with nut allergies, please keep in mind that acai bowls often include peanut butter, almonds and other nuts; make sure to double-check ingredient lists with each store.

What are Acai Bowls?

Delicious and (supposedly) nutritious, acai bowls are named for the acai berry, a deep purple fruit native to Brazil, that forms the dish’s base. The frozen pulp of the berries is blended with coconut water or almond milk, plus other frozen fruits like bananas and berries, to create a thick, creamy puree similar in consistency to the base of smoothie bowls. The puree is typically garnished with a tasty array of toppings. Initially embraced by surfers and health enthusiasts in Hawaii and Southern California in the early 2000s, acai bowls became a worldwide phenomenon in the early 2010s.

Best Acai Bowls in Tokyo

Lanikai Juice (Harajuku Takeshita-dori Branch)

A Hawaiian chain with a growing presence in Japan, Lanikai Juice specializes in acai bowls and smoothies. The shop, which serves filling and delicious acai bowl creations, typically sees long lines, and for good reason; it’s often ranked as Tokyo’s best acai bowl spot. The Lanikai Original base features a richer berry flavor, while the Hawaiian Original base has a coconut flavor. In addition to its Harajuku Takeshita-dori branch, Lanikai Juice has four other locations in Tokyo: Kichijoji, Kichijoji Marui, Omotesando and Miyashita Park.

Tokyo Juice (Omotesando Branch)

This clean juice bar focuses on in-season, high-quality produce, incorporating organic ingredients into its creations when possible. Beyond its colorful variety of acai bowls and smoothie bowls, Tokyo Juice serves an array of pressed juices and “power shots” for those on the go. Beyond the Omotesando branch, check out Tokyo Juice locations in Azabudai Hills, Hiroo and Yoyogi. In Kansai? You’re in luck! Tokyo Juice recently opened a location in Sannomiya, Kobe.

Fruits and Season (Ebisu)

Fruits and Season finds itself featured on Tokyo Weekender again! Just recently, we included the shop in our article on fruit sando. It turns out Fruits and Season also serves up amazing homemade fruit bowls, which — like its fruit sando — are vegan-friendly. In addition to the Acai Bowl, the shop also offers a Yellow Bowl, featuring mango, banana and kiwi, and a Blue Bowl, containing, among other ingredients, almond milk gelato, strawberries, bananas and Blue Majik — the phycocyanin pigment extracted from spirulina, a blue-green algae touted for its nutritional value and beautiful blue color.

Tree by Naked Meiji Park (Gaienmae)

Situated near Meiji Park, Tree by Naked focuses on organic ingredients and vegan foods. The cafe’s acai bowls aim to capture a Hawaiian spirit and consist of crunchy homemade granola, hazelnut butter and vegan rice syrup. Although Tree by Naked also has a Yoyogi location, the Meiji Park branch tends to be less crowded.

Bonus: Down to Plant (Roppongi)

Conveniently located near Roppongi Station, Down to Plant is a go-to lunch spot for office workers in the area. As suggested by its name, the shop is heavy on the veggies, but it does have seafood, chicken and prosciutto options in its menu of salad grain bowls, paninis and light bites. The last few years, it’s also offered an acai bowl seasonally, which is, like its vegan ice cream, a refreshing treat.

