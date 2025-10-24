November is one of Japan’s most beautiful months, with the leaves turning sunshine yellow and deep crimson and Tokyo’s fashionistas showcasing their incredible layering skills. Still deep in the midst of moody Scorpio season, we enter November in search of truth and renewal. With a few retrogrades coming up, we can expect some communication mishaps and the urge to spend time alone. It’s important to accept the lessons the universe throws at us — but be easy on yourself during the learning process.

We start the month with action planet Mars entering adventurous Sagittarius on November 4, stoking flames of restlessness and a hunger for exploration. The next day we’ll have a luminous full moon in Taurus, which will function as a grounding force, bringing us back into our bodies and keeping us present.

Time seems to slow down midmonth, as Mercury and Jupiter both turn retrograde, pushing the brakes on communication and momentum. During this reflective retrograde period, though, we’ll have a Scorpio new moon on November 20 to energize us and encourage us to start anew — just in time for optimistic Sagittarius season, which will lighten the air and widen our worldview. We’ll end the month with Saturn and Mercury stationing direct and Venus entering Sagittarius, adding a burst of energy and whimsy to our communication and how we express our love.

November will be a month to slow down and charge up. Decide what’s best left in the past and step back to reflect while slowly leaning into the itch of exploration. Transformation is in the air; what’s ending now is only making space for what’s truer, steadier and more alive.



Scorpio November Horoscope

Happy birthday, Scorpio! The air around you feels electric, charged with possibility this month. With Venus entering your sign on November 6, romantic connections will feel both intoxicating and energizing. Then, the new moon in your home sign on the 20th will bring a clean slate — a moment of personal rebirth that’s more quiet than dramatic, but still deeply felt. Desire and direction will begin to align for you this month; go out on a limb and ask your special someone on a date or dive into your passion projects.

Sagittarius November Horoscope

You’re gearing up for lift-off, Sag — just don’t get disheartened if the engines sputter at first. Daring Mars enters your home sign on November 4, igniting your drive and propelling you into action. Mercury retrograde, which starts on the 9th, might hinder your external progress, though. Good news: Your solar return, which starts from the 21st, will bring the familiar, beloved spark of purpose back to you. Venus enters your home sign on the 30th — a sweet, optimistic finale to a month that began with uncertainty. Try to stay lighthearted and find whimsy in the little things, like noticing the beautiful fall foliage.

Capricorn November Horoscope

You’ve been holding steady for a while, Cap, but November brings some movement where you might start feeling stagnant. The full moon in fellow earth sign Taurus on November 5 will illuminate your house of joy and creativity, reminding you that responsibility can coexist with play. As Venus enters Scorpio, friendships and collaborations will take on a deeper resonance. Use the Scorpio new moon on November 20 to clear emotional clutter and make space for new connections to grow. By the time Saturn, your ruler, stations direct on the 27th, you’ll feel a renewed sense of rhythm, encouraging you to dive into passion projects and communities that build you up.

Aquarius November Horoscope

This month you’re fortifying what feels secure and authentic for you, Aqua. The Taurus full moon on November 5 draws your attention to your home and asks you what makes you feel stable and safe. Venus in Scorpio and the Scorpio new moon later in the month will turn your gaze toward career and legacy. Saturn’s direct motion on November 27 brings stability, but also accountability. You’re allowed to trust your own timing. Let your dreams guide you as you build your ideal future.

Pisces November Horoscope

November will be both tender and clarifying for you, Pisces. For the first half of the month, Neptune, your ruler, will drift through your sign again, as it’s currently retrograde. This will heighten your intuition while asking for discernment. Then, the new moon in fellow water sign Scorpio on November 20 will highlight your 9th house of adventure and philosophy, inviting you to explore, whether through travel or study. Your heart and mind are being worked overtime this month. While you might experience a lot of insight, don’t forget to rest as you need.

Aries November Horoscope

This month begins with a blaze for you, Aries. Mars, your ruler, moves into optimistic Sagittarius on November 4, amplifying your usual drive and ambition. But then the next day’s full moon in grounded Taurus will slow you down a bit, serving as a timely reminder to act with purpose, not impulse. Towards the end of the month, you’ll be able to enjoy the adventurous spirit that comes with the sun and Venus both entering fellow fire sign Sagittarius. However, this season will also be tempered by wisdom. Not every battle needs to be fought; some only need to be understood, and then sagely dismissed.

Taurus November Horoscope

November is going to feel pretty personal and momentous for you, Taurus. The full moon in your sign on November 5 will foreground your growth since spring — a culmination of quiet efforts and internal change over the last half-year. Uranus retrogrades back into your sign on the 7th, stirring up feelings of restlessness or possibly a bout of revelation. Use the Scorpio new moon on November 20 to take stock of your relationships: Who mirrors your energy and who drains it? We’ll end with some good news: As Saturn turns direct at the end of the month, your long-term plans will start solidifying. What’s blooming now is deep-rooted and can be trusted.

Gemini November Horoscope

November is a phase of reflection for you, Gemini. Mercury, your ruler, goes retrograde this month, which may stagnate your usual mental flurry, but there’s a lot of value in slowing down. Venus will enter Scorpio on the 6th, helping you find beauty in small acts of care. Take this month to renew your routines and habits. Rebuilding your sense of balance starting from your day-to-day moments. By the time Mercury stations direct and enters energetic Sagittarius, you’ll find a newfound joy in companionship and collaboration.

Cancer November Horoscope

You’re feeling social and romantic this month, Cancer. The Taurus full moon on November 5 spotlights the friendships and community sector of your chart — a reminder of how connection sustains you, especially in healthy doses. Then, Venus enters Scorpio and there will be a new moon in Scorpio. Both of these transits will spark your creativity and warm up your love life, reigniting passion that may have dimmed under recent stress. This month is about rediscovering joy. It’s not just an emotion — it’s a commitment to your own happiness.

Leo November Horoscope

After months of outward drive, Leo, November will offer a rare moment where you’ll feel drawn towards home. The Taurus full moon on November 5 will illuminate your career. A project might peak, or your efforts may finally be recognized. Yet, Venus will enter Scorpio soon after, pulling you inward. The Scorpio new moon on November 20 offers a chance to redefine what stability means to you — whether it’s a comfortable bed to return to or fortified communication with family. Mid-month, as Jupiter stations retrograde in your sign, avoid the urge to rush things. Take time for reflection instead. Let this month be less about performing and more about grounding; your light shines brighter when you’ve had time to rest.

Virgo November Horoscope

November brings mental shifts and subtle but important expansion for you, Virgo. The full moon in fellow earth sign Taurus on November 5 illuminates your 9th house of travel and philosophy, perhaps reconnecting you with something outside of your daily routine. Mercury retrograde starts on the 9th, reminding you to listen as much as you analyze (and we know how much you love to analyze). By month’s end, as Mercury and Venus enter Sagittarius, home and comfort will become your priority. Prioritize resting your mind — which can absolutely coincide with keeping your curiosity alive.

Libra November Horoscope

November brings a steady rhythm to your life, helping you to reclaim your power, Libra. The Taurus full moon on November 5 highlights your 8th house of shared resources and emotional depths. This is a chance to release old entanglements and return the expended energy back to you. With Venus, your ruler, diving into Scorpio on the 6th, your focus will turn to self-worth and intimacy. Use the Scorpio new moon on the 20th to reset your boundaries and reconsider how much energy you’re willing to share with others. By the time the sun and Venus both move into Sagittarius later in the month, your mind will be clear, and your sense of curiosity will return. This month is a bridge between closure and discovery. Go see what new surprises are out there to thrill you.

