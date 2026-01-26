February settles over Tokyo with the kind of cold that makes you want to pull your coat a little tighter and rush inside for warmth. It’s the coldest month of the year, one where it’s easy to hold tension in your shoulders and chest, but there’s also a tenderness to this season. It’s a time of learning how to keep yourself warm, and also a time of anticipating the relief of spring. Astrologically, February 2026 mirrors this feeling: introspective and forward-thinking, and an undercurrent of change is underway.

We open the month with a full moon in Leo on February 1, making us want to celebrate and be seen. It’s a reminder that your joy matters even — or especially — in quieter seasons. Uranus stations direct in grounded Taurus on February 4, creating forward momentum in areas that may have felt stalled the past five months. Next, Mercury and Venus both enter dreamy Pisces. Soft, emotional conversations may arise, and love will feel more intuitive — just in time for Saturn entering Aries on Valentine’s Day. This 2.5-year-long transit contrasts Aries’ pioneering spirit with Saturn’s responsible nature, initiating a long-term structural shift where your dreams demand disciplined action.

Mid-month brings one of the most pivotal moments of the month: a new moon and solar eclipse in Aquarius on February 17. This is a reset that works subtly; it will realign your sense of belonging, your future direction and your personal values. At the end of the month, on February 26, we have the first Mercury retrograde of the year. Take this time to reflect and step back after a busy month of optimistic action.

Whether dramatic or subtle, change is in the air this February, and not just the cold weather losing its edge. Remember to be kind to yourself this month, and celebrate your wins with the people you adore — it is the month of love, after all.

Keep reading for your February horoscope, and be sure to check both your sun and rising signs.

Aquarius February Horoscope

Happy birthday, Aqua! February places you at the center of meaningful change. With a new moon and solar eclipse in your sign on February 17, this is a deeply personal reset. As one of the most humanitarian signs, you’re always doing inner work, but this month you’ll find yourself really redefining what you stand for and how you want to move forward. Saturn’s shift into Aries mid-month asks you to take your thoughts, words and ideas more seriously; let this be a month of intentional beginnings.

Pisces February Horoscope

This month feels romantic and significant for you, Pisces. With Mercury and Venus both moving through your sign, you’ll find yourself being more emotionally open, intuitive and expressive than usual. Conversations will feel meaningful, and connections will carry a sense of fate. Saturn’s entry into Aries encourages you to build stronger boundaries around your time, energy and self-worth. Toward the end of the month, Mercury stations retrograde in your home sign — slow down, rest and listen inward. Clarity will come through patience, not pressure, during this period.

Aries February Horoscope

Something powerful is taking shape beneath the surface for you this month, Aries. Saturn enters your sign on February 14, marking the start of a long-term chapter of growth, responsibility and self-definition. The universe is asking you to step into your authority intentionally and responsibly. The Aquarius solar eclipse on the 17th highlights rest and closure, while the Mercury retrograde at the end of the month will bring some important lessons even as you itch to move forward. Release old patterns now and trust that slowing down is part of building lasting momentum.

Taurus February Horoscope

This month brings both reassurance and gentle forward motion for you, Taurus. The full moon in Leo on February 1 highlights your home and emotional foundations, giving you a chance to release emotional weight that no longer feels supportive. Uranus goes direct in your sign on February 4, helping you feel unstuck after a period of uncertainty, while the Aquarius solar eclipse mid-month refreshes your public life and long-term goals. Steady progress is your strength, and it’s exactly what’s in store for you this month.

Gemini February Horoscope

February encourages you to widen your perspective, Gemini. The full moon in Leo highlights learning. Important realizations that help you see things more clearly might arise. The Aquarius solar eclipse opens a new chapter around travel and belief systems, nudging you to think bigger about what’s possible. As Mercury moves into Pisces and later stations retrograde, your focus shifts toward your career and purpose. Give yourself time to reflect and consider the horizons — you might find that the path you’re destined to take is beyond your comfort zone.

Cancer February Horoscope

This month invites emotional honesty around your support systems, Cancer. The Leo full moon early in February brings your focus to finances or emotional security, asking you to release fears around stability. The Aquarius solar eclipse marks a reset around intimacy and shared resources — it’s a chance to build deeper connections while advocating for yourself. As Pisces season begins, you’ll feel supported in expanding your emotional and spiritual horizons. Vulnerability is your source of strength this month, and the right people will be able to handle your emotional authenticity.

Leo February Horoscope

February starts with the spotlight on you, Leo (which we know you love). The full moon in your sign on the 1st brings personal clarity: a realization about who you are and what you’re ready to leave behind. Relationships will take center stage under the Aquarius solar eclipse mid-month, offering a fresh dynamic or a shift in how you show up for others. As Pisces season unfolds, emotional depth becomes more important than performance. You’ll find yourself choosing authenticity over applause, and you might be surprised by how emotionally fulfilled you are, even with lack of flourish.

Virgo February Horoscope

This month asks you to tend to the quieter parts of your life, Virgo. The Leo full moon highlights healing and emotional closure. You may finally release something that’s been weighing on you. The Aquarius solar eclipse on February 17 resets your health habits and daily rhythms, and you’ll notice that small changes have a big impact. As Mercury turns retrograde in Pisces, you’ll find yourself drawn to reflection rather than resolution in your relationships; remember to be patient with yourself and your loved ones.

Libra February Horoscope

February reconnects you with joy, Libra. The full moon in Leo highlights friendships and long-term hopes, reminding you that you don’t have to carry everything alone. The Aquarius solar eclipse opens a new chapter around creativity and personal expression — follow what feels exciting without overthinking it. Moving into Pisces season, your attention shifts toward balance and wellbeing. Gentle consistency and healthy habits are your best friend this month, and be wary of the pursuit of perfection.

Scorpio February Horoscope

This month brings emotional recalibration for you, Scorpio. The full moon in Leo highlights your career or public responsibilities, asking you to check whether your external efforts really align with your inner needs. The Aquarius solar eclipse mid-month resets your sense of home and belonging. As fellow water sign Pisces season begins, you’ll find your creativity and softness return to you. Reconnect with pleasure and emotional flow, and know that you don’t need to control everything — some things heal when you let them.

Sagittarius February Horoscope

February is asking you to follow your arrow, Sag. The full moon in fellow fire sign Leo on February 1 lights up your 9th house of travel and beliefs, reminding you how far you’ve come and why you started in the first place. Mid-month, the Aquarius solar eclipse sharpens your focus and mindset, helping you communicate clearly and stay mentally agile. As Pisces season begins, your focus shifts homeward. Ground yourself where you feel safest; a temporary slow-down now will support bigger adventures later.

Capricorn February Horoscope

This month brings grounding and reassurance for you, Capricorn. The full moon in Leo highlights shared resources or emotional bonds, helping you release lingering worries around financial or emotional ties. The Aquarius solar eclipse resets your values and priorities, encouraging you to build stability from a place of self-worth. As Pisces season begins, you’ll be likely to have supportive conversations and experience emotional clarity. Finally, Saturn’s shift into Aries reminds you that strong foundations are built slowly — which is exactly what you’re doing.

