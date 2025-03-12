Genshin Impact’s official X (formerly Twitter) account announced on February 12 that veteran voice actor Showtaro Morikubo, 51, has been removed from his role in the game due to unspecified circumstances.

Morikubo is a well-established name in the Japanese voice acting industry, with a career spanning decades. He’s best known for voicing protagonist Goro Shigeno in the baseball anime Major, Shikamaru Nara in Naruto: Shippuden and Yusuke Makishima in Yowamushi Pedal. The actor was set to voice the character Ifa in Genshin Impact.

Implications and Reactions

The company offered no specific reason for Morikubo’s departure, simply citing “unavoidable circumstances” in their announcement. This lack of detail has led to speculation among the game’s community, with many suggesting that his participation in a live reading of a book about the Uyghur genocide possibly playing a part in his removal. Official channels, though, have remained silent regarding the exact nature of these circumstances.

This situation is not unprecedented in the voice acting industry, particularly for games with ongoing development that regularly add new characters and content. Voice actor replacements can occur for various reasons, including scheduling conflicts, health issues, or contractual disputes.

Genshin Impact has not yet announced who will replace Morikubo as the voice of Ifa, leaving fans curious about how the character will sound going forward. The game is known for its high-quality voice acting across multiple languages, making casting decisions particularly important to its global fanbase.

