For decades, Japanese toilets have held a reputation for their innovative features and unparalleled functionality. In a surprising and revolutionary move sure to capture the attention of health-conscious consumers, industry giants are now integrating advanced stool analysis sensors directly in toilet bowls.

Toto Ltd., in particular, made waves last summer with its Neorest series, which feature LED technology that scans waste and transmit data directly into a mobile app, allowing up to six users per household to track their digestive health and receive dietary recommendations. Initially developed to aid residents at nursing-care facilities, stool-scanning technology is now being targeted toward a wider, general consumer demographic.

How Does Stool Analysis Work?

By automating stool data collection, Toto’s Neorest series removes the need for manual recording and provides a standardized method for tracking biological markers. So how does it work, exactly?

To put it simply, the hardware utilizes light-emitting diodes (LEDs) built into the unit to project light onto the waste, while sensors capture the reflection to determine length, contour and surface shape. Stool hardness is categorized into seven levels, ranging from liquid to semi-solid. The process also records volume and color, such as ocher or dark brown, across three distinct levels.

The linked smartphone application serves as the primary interface for users to review patterns in their health over time. The app generates monthly graphs to visualize changes in stool status and provides specific analysis, such as identifying a recurring trend of soft stool. Based on these findings, the software offers actionable advice, such as suggesting an increase in vegetable consumption.

Considered luxury toilets, the two Neorest models, named Neorest AS-W and Neorest LS-W, are currently priced at ¥493,900 and ¥542,300 each including tax.

A Shift Toward Bathroom-Based Health Monitoring

Preceding Toto’s Neorest series, which targets a broader demographic, Panasonic Holdings Corporation and Panasonic Lifestyle Appliances Company released a device specifically for nursing-care facilities in 2023. A specialized “excretion sensor” designed to link with “Life Lens,” a nursing care support platform, the device uses AI and sensing technology to record the timing of toilet entry and exit, sitting duration and the frequency, volume and shape of stool.

This “Life Lens” add-on collects data that can be centrally managed and viewable on computers or smartphones in facility offices, allowing staff to monitor residents’ daily rhythms and physical conditions in real time without the need for manual patrols or intrusive manual checks. Essentially, the system aims to reduce the physical and mental strain on care staff while improving the quality of life for residents through more personalized care.

Panasonic’s technology has already seen implementation in care facilities such as Granda Yotsuya, demonstrating a shift toward utilizing cloud-based software updates to continuously upgrade the functional capabilities of bathroom-based health monitoring.

